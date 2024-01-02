Placerville Speedway releases 2024 schedule

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…Set to enter year nine under the Russell Motorsports Inc. banner, the El Dorado County Fairgrounds based Placerville Speedway has released its schedule of events for the upcoming 59th season of competition.

Since opening in 1965 the Placerville Speedway has been a favorite among fans throughout Northern California. Well known for its steep banks, distinctive red clay, loyal fan base and extremely close action, the track is located just 40-minutes up the hill from the capital city of Sacramento.

The track would like to welcome Berco Redwood on board as the new title sponsor for this coming season. For over 40 years, Berco Redwood has been providing building materials for decks, fences, patio covers and landscape projects throughout Northern California. In addition to lumber, they have the connectors, hardware, finishes and advice on how to best use them for your needs. To learn more about the company simply visit https://www.bercoredwood.com/

The season starts off with a Test and Tune on March 16th followed by the opening point race on Saturday March 23rd. That night will launch the first of 15 championship point races presented by long-time speedway partner Hoosier Racing Tires. Points paying divisions will be comprised of Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Limited Late Models, Pure Stocks and Mini Trucks. The weekly action as noted, opens on March 23rd and concludes this season on September 14th.

The annual “Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial” featuring the NARC 410 Sprint Cars and the Sprint Car Challenge Tour will hit the Placerville bullring for the fourth straight season, once again as a colossal double header weekend. The SCCT 360s get things started on Friday May 31st, while the NARC Sprinters finish things off with the 33rd running of the “Bradway” on Saturday June 1st.

The Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour will also open their seventh season of action during the “Spring Fever Frenzy” at Placerville Speedway on Saturday March 30th. The final appearance of the campaign for the SCCT 360s will occur on Saturday July 20th, as they finish off Western Speedweek in conjunction with the Western Sprint Tour.

The sixth annual “Nor*Cal Posse Shootout” is back on Labor Day weekend, taking place Saturday August 31st and Sunday September 1st. Winged 360 Sprint Cars and the High Sierra Industries Wingless Sprints headline the two-night card, which has also morphed into “Legends Weekend” in Old Hangtown. Legends Night has become one of the more anticipated shows of the season and adding it to the Nor*Cal Posse Shootout should make it even bigger in 2024.

The High Limit Racing Winged 410 Sprint Cars will make its grand debut at Placerville Speedway on Saturday August 17th. The “49er Gold Rush Classic” will bring a star-studded field to the red clay for one can’t miss night of racing.

Continuing to be one of the more anticipated events each season returns with the fifth running of the “Hangtown 100” set to commence in November. The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets will tackle the speedway for two exciting nights of competition on November 15th and 16th. The BCRA Wingless Lightning Sprints round out the bill each evening.

Other special events that highlight the schedule include the 21st annual “Tribute to Al Hinds” on April 13th, the “Tilford Tribute” on April 20th, John Padjen “Kids Bike Night” presented by the Pizza Factory on June 29th, Thompson’s “Fan Appreciation Night” on June 22nd, the annual “Freedom Fireworks” showcase on Thursday July 4th, the 19th annual “Mark Forni Classic” on August 3rd, the Malicious Monster Truck “Insanity Tour” on September 20th and 21st, Gold Rush Arena MotoX on September 28th and Flat Track Motorcycle Racing on October 5th.

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for sponsorship opportunities at the office.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

………

Placerville Speedway 2024 Schedule

Celebrating 59 years of Grassroots Racing

Saturday March 16: Test and Tune | noon-4pm. Pit Gate Opens at noon. Grandstands are closed

Saturday March 23: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and BCRA Lightning Sprints | Championship Opener

Saturday March 30: Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Spring Fever Frenzy

Saturday April 13: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and High Sierra Wingless Spec Sprints | 21st annual Tribute to Al Hinds

Saturday April 20: IMCA Sport Mods, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks | Tilford Tribute

Saturday April 27: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars

Saturday May 4: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Hunt Magnetos Wingless Sprints, BCRA Wingless Lightning Sprints and Mini Trucks | First Responders Night

Saturday May 11: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and Mini Trucks | Mother’s Day Madness

Friday May 31: Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial Opening Night

Saturday June 1: NARC 410 Sprint Car Series and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | 33rd annual Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial

Saturday June 22: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Mini Trucks, High Sierra Wingless Spec Sprints and BCRA Lightning Sprints | Fan Appreciation Night presented by Thompson’s Family of Dealerships

Saturday June 29: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and Mini Trucks | John Padjen Kids Bike Night presented by Pizza Factory

Thursday July 4: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models and Pure Stocks | Freedom Fireworks

Saturday July 6: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, USAC Western States Midgets, Pure Stocks and BCRA Wingless Lightning Sprints | Red Hawk Casino Night

Saturday July 13: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and Hunt Magnetos Wingless Sprints | Burger Night presented by Kings Meats

Saturday July 20: Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | SCCT-Western Sprint Tour Speedweek Finale

Saturday July 27: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and Mini Trucks | Carnett Clash

Saturday August 3: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | 19th annual Mark Forni Classic

Saturday August 17: High Limit Racing Winged 410 Sprint Cars and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | 49er Gold Rush Classic

Saturday August 31: Winged 360 Sprint Cars and High Sierra Wingless Spec Sprints | 6th annual Nor*Cal Posse Shootout presented by Berco Redwood/ Legends Weekend

Sunday September 1: Winged 360 Sprint Cars and High Sierra Wingless Spec Sprints | 6th annual Nor*Cal Posse Shootout presented by Berco Redwood/ Legends Weekend

Saturday September 7: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, USAC Western States Midgets, Pure Stocks and BCRA Lightning Sprints | Presented by Adrian Blanco Jewelry

Saturday September 14: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and Mini Trucks | Coors Light Big Trophy Championship Night

Friday September 20: Malicious Monster Trucks | Insanity Tour

Saturday September 21: Malicious Monster Trucks | Insanity Tour

Saturday September 28: Gold Rush Arena MotoX

Saturday October 5: AMA Flat Track Motorcycle Racing presented by Fast Time Promotions

Friday November 15: USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets plus Wingless BCRA Lightning Sprints | Hangtown 100

Saturday November 16: USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets plus Wingless BCRA Lightning Sprints | Hangtown 100

Saturday December 14: Annual Swap Meet 9am-1pm – Pit Gate opens at 8:30am – Rain or Shine

Saturday December 14: Awards Banquet | Night of Champions at El Dorado County Fairgrounds