Kaidon Brown Wins Round Two of Pro Speedcar Week

PORTLAND, VIC (January 5, 2024) — Kaidon Brown picked up the feature victory during round two of Pro Speedcar Week Friday night at Southern 500 Speedway. Brown, from Sydney, NSW, took the lead from Kaleb Currie on lap 23 for his first feature victory of the 2024 calendar year. Currie, Robert Herd, Wednesday night feature winner Nick Parker, and Luke Storer rounded out the top five.
Pro Speedcar Week
Southern 500 Speedway
Portland, Victoria
Friday, January 5, 2024
Feature:
1. V97. Kaidon Brown
2. S6e. Kaleb Currie
3. S57. Robert Heard
4. V39. Nick Parker
5. V9. Luke Storer
6. N97. Matt Jackson
7. N11. Jay Waugh
8. N42. Nathan Smee
9. T10. Luke Redpath
10. V7. Jesse Nicholas
11. N41. Jordan McKay
12. W52. Cody Nash
13. V15. Zoe Pearce
14. NT9. Garth Thompson
15. N40. Dave Lambert
16. V10. Caleb Mills
17. V3. Dillon Ghent
18. Q8. Cal Whatmore
19. N36. Rhys Birkett
20. N32. Daniel Paterson