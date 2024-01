WARNAMBOOL, VIC (January 5, 2024) — The final round of Pro Speedcar Week scheduled for Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Premier Speedway has been cancelled due to inclement weather. Premier Speedway officials opted to make the decision early to give notice to race teams traveling in for long distances to save them time and effort.

Premier Speedway returns to action Saturday, January 14th with the Australian Sprintcar Allstars series.