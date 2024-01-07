Three Drivers Top the Feature Win List on Week One of 2024

(January 7, 2024) — Kaidon Brown, Michael Pickens, and Blake Walsh top the feature win list one week into the 2024 calendar year.

Brown won the overall Pro Speedcar Week point title in Australia this past week by winning two features at Southern 500 Speedway and Simpson Speedway to position himself at the top of the list.

Michael Pickens regularly tops the feature win list this time of year and 2024 is no exception with a pair of midget wins at Waikaraka speedway and the prestigious Bay 51 event at Baypark Speedway.

Walsh has a pair of Wingless V6 Sprint Car feature victories at Borderline Speedway and Simpson Speedway.

2024 Feature Win List – Week #1

Updated 01/07/2024 at 8:42 a.m.

1. Blake Walsh – 2

2. Kaidon Brown – 2

3. Michael Pickens – 2

4. Boyd Westbury – 1

5. Brad Sweet – 1

6. Brad Warwick – 1

7. Brendon Wedge – 1

8. Callum Williamson – 1

9. Carson Macedo – 1

10. Chase Redpath – 1

11. Dan Moes – 1

12. James Dahm – 1

13. Jamie Duff – 1

14. Jamie Veal – 1

15. Jock Goodyer – 1

16. Kaiden Manders – 1

17. Lachlan McHugh – 1

18. Nick Parker – 1

19. Rico Abreu – 1

20. Troy Ware – 1

21. Tyler O’Leary – 1