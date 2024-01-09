Buddy Kofoid Set For Rookie Run on World of Outlaws Trail with Roth Motorsports

From Petersen Media

(January 9, 2024) — Having a strong close to the 2023 season that included two World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series wins, Buddy Kofoid is set to make his rookie run with ‘The Greatest Show on Dirt’ as he returns to the seat of the famed Roth Motorsports No. 83 entry and will compete full time with the Outlaws.

“I am very excited for my rookie season with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series,” Buddy Kofoid said. “It is something that I have always dreamed of growing up in California and going to the Gold Cup with my family when I was very young. I am extremely thankful to Dennis and Teresa Roth for giving me the opportunity to drive their iconic car with the series, and with the team also being from California, it is special that it is all coming together like it is. Toyota Racing Development(TRD)/Toyota has done a ton for me over the course of my career for the last four years, and I am excited to continue our relationship as I take this step in my career.”

Buddy Kofoid continued to express his gratitude for the opportunity and his team. “Last year I built a great rapport with Dylan Buswell, and I am excited to continue to build off of that foundation again as well as working with Gage Tyra and Nate Knotts. I can’t wait to get going, and I am eager for Florida to get started.”

Kofoid and Roth Motorsports found success last year as Kofoid picked up two wins with the World of Outlaws coming during the Gold Cup Race of Champions in Chico, CA as well as at Placerville Speedway. Kofoid also picked up a win with the All Star Circuit of Champions at I-70 Speedway in Missouri and also tallied a career best 8th place finish at the Knoxville Nationals.

Winning consecutive USAC National Midget Championships in 2021 and 2022 also partnered with TRD, this opportunity puts Kofoid back with a national series as TRD continues to develop their 410ci Sprint Car Engine.

“Buddy and Toyota have a long history of success together in multiple dirt racing disciplines, including multiple national midget championships,” said Jack Irving, Executive Commercial Director, TRD. “Buddy’s talent behind the wheel of a Sprint Car is clearly evident and everyone at TRD looks forward to supporting his full-season effort with Roth Motorsports. Their win last fall at Placerville showed what the team is capable of, and we are confident Buddy will celebrate many more victories this season under the Toyota umbrella.”

“Our entire team is thrilled to have Buddy Kofoid back on board in 2024 as he makes his rookie run with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series,’ Team Owner Dennis Roth said. “We believe he is a rising star in this sport, and we are looking forward to seeing him showcase his talent on the biggest stage. We are equally as thrilled to continue our working relationship with the Toyota Racing Development team as well. They have been a pleasure to work with, and their engine package continues to evolve and put our race team in a position to battle for wins on a nightly basis.”

With excitement in the air for the 2024 season ahead, Kofoid’s Crew-Chief with Roth Motorsports in 2023, Dylan Buswell, is also eager to get the season underway and get back on the road with the Outlaws.

“I believe in time, Buddy Kofoid has what it takes to be a champion with the World of Outlaws, and I’m excited to continue on that path with him,’ Buswell said. “I am looking forward to being back on tour, continuing to work with TRD as they develop a very strong engine package. I’m thankful to the Roth family and everyone involved for this opportunity in 2024.”

The Roth Motorsports team would like to thank Mobil1, Roth Enterprises, Toyota, TRD, HR Livestock Transportation, Roth Investments, Southern Pacific Farms, Speedway Engine Development Inc., Rider Racing Engines, All Star Performance, FK Rod Ends, Vahlco Wheels, AL Drive Lines, Factory Kahne, Brown and Miller Racing Solutions, Elite Wings, Kent Performance, Kaeding Performance, and Mettec for their support.