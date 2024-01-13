Guilford Wins War of the Wins Feature at Greenstone Park

GREYMOUTH, NZ (January 13, 2024) — Max Guilford picked up the victory with the War of the Wings Sprintcar Series Saturday night at Greenstone Park Speedway. Guilford led all 30 laps in route to his first win of the 2024 calendar year. Joel Myers, Brenham Crouch, Matthew Leversedge, and Dyllan Forsey rounded out the top five.
War of the Wings Sprintcar Series
Greenstone Park Speedway
Greymouth, New Zealand
Saturday, January 13, 2024
Feature:
1. 79M-Max Guilford
2. 46USA-Joel Myers
3. 75N-Brenham Crouch
4. 3NZ-Matthew Leversedge
5. 17c-Dyllan Forsey
6. 19c-Jamie Duff
7. 57N-Connor Rangi
8. 95c-Caleb Baughan
9. 16t-Mathew Anderson
10. 57c-Kristin Jemmett
11. 7c-Oscar Harcourt
12. 77c-Jayden Dodge
13. 88I-Jacob McIntyre
14. 44c-Allan Chapman