Guilford Wins War of the Wins Feature at Greenstone Park

GREYMOUTH, NZ (January 13, 2024) — Max Guilford picked up the victory with the War of the Wings Sprintcar Series Saturday night at Greenstone Park Speedway. Guilford led all 30 laps in route to his first win of the 2024 calendar year. Joel Myers, Brenham Crouch, Matthew Leversedge, and Dyllan Forsey rounded out the top five.

War of the Wings Sprintcar Series

Greenstone Park Speedway

Greymouth, New Zealand

Saturday, January 13, 2024

Feature:

1. 79M-Max Guilford

2. 46USA-Joel Myers

3. 75N-Brenham Crouch

4. 3NZ-Matthew Leversedge

5. 17c-Dyllan Forsey

6. 19c-Jamie Duff

7. 57N-Connor Rangi

8. 95c-Caleb Baughan

9. 16t-Mathew Anderson

10. 57c-Kristin Jemmett

11. 7c-Oscar Harcourt

12. 77c-Jayden Dodge

13. 88I-Jacob McIntyre

14. 44c-Allan Chapman