TKS Motorsports and Chase Randall Unveil Major Plans for 2024

From Tyler Altmeyer

MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa (January 19, 2024) – The 2024 season will be bigger than ever for Mitchellville, Iowa’s TKS Motorsports and full-time ace Chase Randall, as the familiar Albaugh – Your Alternative/Iowa Barnstormers No. 2KS team is set to embark on an incredible Midwest and Mid-Atlantic campaign, all of which activating with back-to-back Texas weekends featuring the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series.

Despite major travel plans, the team’s core focus will remain at the Sprint Car Capital of the World, aiming to score a 2024 Knoxville Raceway track championship.

“We’re excited to unveil our plans for 2024. It’s a demanding schedule with a lot of travel, but I think I speak for everyone when I say we’re ready to get started,” Troy Renfro, owner of TKS Motorsports, said. “It takes a lot of moving parts to prepare for an agenda of this size. We’re fortunate to be associated with so many great and passionate people and it’s their dedication that allows us to go out and do this.”

Perhaps the most ambitious segment of TKS Motorsports’ upcoming agenda is their September, October and November slate, which is complete with not only extensive travel into expanded territory, but a high level of competitiveness. To kick things off, the team will head due east and join the High Limit Sprint Car Series in visits to Port Royal (Pa.) Speedway for Tuscarora 50 weekend on September 5-7, Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, Pennsylvania, on September 13-14, and Eldora Speedway, in Rossburg, Ohio, on September 20-21.

TKS Motorsports will ultimately conclude their visit to the Mid-Atlantic with Williams Grove Speedway’s annual National Open featuring the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series on October 4-5.

Once National Open competition is complete, TKS Motorsports and the “Quickest Chicken” will turn their focus back to the Midwest and set aim on starts at I-70 Motorsports Park in Odessa, Missouri, Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, and Dirt Oval 66 in Joliet, Illinois.

TKS Motorsports’ 2024 season will conclude with the World of Outlaws World Finals at The DIrt Track at Charlotte in early November.

Other major events on TKS Motorsports’ 2024 agenda include Huset’s Speedway’s High Bank Nationals, Jackson Motorplex’ Jackson Nationals, and Eldora Speedway’s coveted Kings Royal.

“I’m sure many challenges are ahead, but Chase is a smart, talented and driven driver with big goals he’d like to accomplish,” Renfro continued. “I think we have a great mix of experience and determination and that’s the key to a solid foundation.”

