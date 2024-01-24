24 in ’24: Attica Raceway Park Releases Schedule

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, OH (January 24, 2024) — Attica Raceway Park will roar back to life Friday, March 15 to open an action-packed season of sprint car and late model racing featuring 24 events featuring over $800,000 in total feature money and point fund payouts.

“Thanks to incredible support from our fans and marketing partners we are able to increase our purses for our race teams. The Attica Raceway Park family is excited for the 2024 season,” said John Bores, Promoter of Attica Raceway Park.

“When we sat down to put together the 2024 schedule, we knew we had to look at the landscape of dirt track racing in our region and put together events that reward the race teams, excites the fans and promotes our marketing partners. We feel this schedule accomplishes those goals. It’s going to be a fun and exciting race season at Attica Raceway Park,” said Justin Liskai, Director of Operations.

There are several special events on tap for 2024 including the traditional Core & Main Spring Nationals Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13. The Callie’s Performance Products 410 sprints will battle for $6,000 to win and $500 to start the A-main each night with the Dirt Nerds Podcast powered by Propane.com UMP Late Models vying for $2,000 to win Friday and the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints going for $1,200 to win on Saturday.

The first of two NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series events at Attica will be held Friday, May 17 for the Kistler Engines Classic ($12,000 to win). The 305 sprints will also be in action. Reserved seats are available by going to www.atticaracewaypark.com.

The Outlaws return for the 36th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by dac Pet Products Tuesday, July 16 paying the winner $15,000. Reserved seats are available by going to www.atticaracewaypark.com

The Bert and Brigitte Emick Classic returns to Attica Raceway Park on Friday, June 7 to kick off the 42nd Annual FAST on Dirt Ohio Sprint Speedweek that features nine straight nights of sprint car racing across the Buckeye State. The 410 sprints will race for $6,000 to win and $500 to start the A-main at “Ohio’s Finest Racing” venue and pays tribute to former All Star Circuit of Champions promoters Bert and Brigitte Emick who began Ohio Sprint Speedweek.

The traditional Attica Ambush will take place Friday, Aug. 30 and Saturday, Aug. 31. The FAST on Dirt 410 Sprints will contend for $6,000 to win ($500 to start the A-main) and the UMP late models will battle for $2,000 to win on Great Lakes Truck Centers/Murphy Tractor Night on Friday. On Saturday’s All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Night Saturday, the 410 sprints will race for $6,000 to win ($500 to start the A-main). There will be free camping for the weekend.

In total the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints will compete in 21 events in 2024 including 10 of the All Pro Aluminum Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series (AFCS) presented by the Baumann Auto Group with each of those shows paying $4,000 to win.

The Dirt Nerds Podcast powered by Propane.com UMP Late Models will battle in 20 events at Attica in 2024 with several special events. The new American Iron Man Late Model Series will make its first ever Attica appearance on Friday, May 24 paying the feature winner $5,000 ($500 to start) with a total A-main purse of $22,800.

The UMP late model series mid-season championship night (double points) will be held Friday, May 31 paying $2,000 to win as will the late model A-main during Ohio Sprint Speedweek night, Friday, June 7, the Attica Ambush on Friday, Aug. 30 and season championship night, Friday, Sept. 6.

There will be four Attica/Oakshade Raceway Late Model Series events at Attica, Friday, May 10, Friday, June 21, Friday, July 28 and Friday, Aug. 23.

The Fremont Fence 305 Sprints will see action at Attica for 20 events in 2024 including 10 races with the NAPA of Bryan AFCS presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales.

Also, the 305 sprints will compete in six events paying $1,200 to win; Baumann Auto Group/7L Construction/Venture Visionary Partners Night, Friday, April 19 presented by Gressman Powersports; Kistler Engines Classic Night on Friday, May 17; Mid-Season Championship Night (double points) on Friday, May 31; Attica Ambush Night #2 on Saturday, August 31; and Season Championship Night on Friday, September 6.

The traditional Attica Raceway Park Fan Appreciation Night is scheduled for Friday, July 5 with general admission $15 for adults, $1 hot dogs, 50-cent popcorn and an open pits session for fans to meet the race teams.

Every event at Attica Raceway Park will be streamed on DIRTVision.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.

2024 Attica Raceway Park Schedule

