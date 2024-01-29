Dominic Scelzi Starting Busy Season With Two-Month Trip to Midwest

Inside Line Promotions

FRESNO, Calif. (Jan. 23, 2024) – Dominic Scelzi is kicking off his 2024 campaign by spending the first two months of his season competing in the Midwest.

Scelzi, who has focused on racing along the West Coast for the last three years, will start the year the opening weekend in March with ASCS Elite Outlaw Sprints shows at Hunt County Raceway in Greenville, Texas (March 1), and at Kennedale Speedway Park in Kennedale, Texas (March 2).

The team will spend the next five weekends racing with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series in Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri. Scelzi will compete in a handful of races with High Limit Racing in Arkansas and Oklahoma before returning to his home state of California toward the end of April.

“We’ve been working hard to return some Midwest racing into our schedule and we are very excited to be able to do that this year,” he said. “Some of the tracks will be new, but many are ones we’ve been to in past years so it’ll be great to see those fans again.”

Scelzi will spend most of the remainder of the year racing along the West Coast, tackling various NARC 410 Sprint Car Series and Sprint Car Challenge Tour events – including speedweeks with both series – as well as all of the World of Outlaws and High Limit Racing shows in California, Oregon and Washington.

“We’ve put together a busy schedule competing in a lot of big events against the best competition,” he said. “During the last three years, we’ve won a lot of races and been contenders in a lot of the top events on the West Coast. I’m looking forward to continuing our consistency.”

Scelzi is riding a streak of three straight seasons with double-digit victories.

“We have built a great foundation for this team with many amazing supporters,” he said. “Jimmy (Carr) is back as the crew chief and I think our program will continue to take steps forward in 2024. I can’t wait to get to the Midwest in a few weeks to get the season underway.”

March 1 at Hunt County Raceway in Greenville, Texas, and March 2 at Kennedale Speedway Park in Kennedale, Texas, with the ASCS Elite Outlaw Sprints

Red Rose Transportation, Inc., is a full-service transportation provider that partners with its clients to understand their business and develop creative, cost effective and efficient logistics solutions that will help the clients stay competitive. For more information, visit http://www.RedRoseTransportation.com .

“My mom and uncle started Red Rose Transportation in 1996 so it’s been a huge part of our race program since Day 1,” Scelzi said. “Everyone there has been an integral part of our team and we’re grateful for their support.”

Scelzi would like to thank Red Rose Transportation, Inc., Scelzi Enterprises, Whipple Superchargers, System 1, Fuel Delivery Services, Inc., Red Line Oil, FK Rod Ends, Schoenfeld Headers, Roth Motorsports, K&N Filters, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, NAPA Auto Parts, Todd Jorgensen, Sparco, Allstar Performance, Meridian Steel, Auto Meter, Kenny’s Components and Worldwide Bearings for their continued support.