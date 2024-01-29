WESTFALL & ANDREOTTI JOIN NEW ﻿4 KINGS RACING USAC MIDGET TEAM IN ‘24

From USAC

Pleasant Hill, Ohio (January 26, 2024)………4 Kings Racing will field two full-time entries on the 2024 USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship trail for drivers Matt Westfall and Jake Andreotti.

Founded by a passionate group of racing enthusiasts and industry veterans Rex Turner, Fred Edwards, Matt Westfall and Steve Bordner, 4 Kings Racing, a new team to the USAC National Midget ranks, aims to establish itself as a powerhouse in various racing disciplines, showcasing a blend of skill, innovation, and sportsmanship.

Westfall (Pleasant Hill, Ohio) will pilot the team’s No. 54 entry with primary sponsorship from Metalloid. Andreotti (Castro Valley, Calif.) will wheel the team’s No. 14 with primary sponsor from AccroSeal. Both entries will be DRC Chassis powered by Stanton engines and will also carry sponsorship from Lucky 7 Technologies.

“We are thrilled to introduce 4 Kings Racing to the motorsports community,” team spokesperson Turner stated. “Our lineup of talented drivers, combined with our dedication to innovation, positions us for success in the upcoming season. We believe in fostering a culture of teamwork, resilience and continuous improvement, and we look forward to making our mark on the track.”

The collaboration with Westfall brings together two forces in the motorsports world, promising an exciting and competitive campaign. Westfall will be racing the full USAC National Midget schedule for the first time in his career, but possesses an extensive lineage in midgets, capturing a NAMARS Midget crown back in 1998 and has been a regular campaigner in USAC ever since.

Westfall began his racing career in karts at the age of five and has driven and won auto racing championships in a wide variety of machinery, including midgets, sprint cars, modifieds and late models. In 2023, Westfall captured a USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship feature victory at Arkansas’ Texarkana 67 Speedway. In 2024, he takes on the prospect of multiple roles as both a driver and team owner.

“I’ve embraced the challenge of not just driving a race car but steering the destiny of a team,” Westfall remarked. “Owning the track and the team is a dynamic dance between speed and strategy. Together, we are crafting a legacy that isn’t measured in victories, but in the resilience to push boundaries, break records and redefine what’s possible in the world of racing. Buckle up, because this journey is about more than just crossing the finish line, it’s about setting a new standard of excellence.”

Andreotti, meanwhile, is a seasoned driver with an outstanding track record. His Rookie campaign with the USAC National Midgets in 2023 resulted in a best career feature result of second on the Belleville (Kan.) Short Track and finished second in Rookie points. In 2022, he captured Don Basile Rookie of the Race honors at the Turkey Night Grand Prix in Ventura, Calif. with a fourth-place finish.

Additionally, in 2023, Andreotti picked up a pair of USAC Western States Midget main event wins and turned in a triumphant performance with the USAC West Coast Sprint Cars. In recent years, he’s won in Australia and scored several marquee victories in micro sprints, including the Clay Cup, the Mark Hagopian Memorial, the High Banks Hustle (prelim) and the Showdown in Beantown as well as track championships at Delta Speedway and Lemoore Raceway.

“I am thrilled to be a part of 4 Kings Racing,” Andreotti exclaimed. “This inaugural team comes with a reputation of excellence, and I believe together, we can achieve great success on the track. It’s an exciting opportunity, and I am grateful for the chance to contribute my skills and experience to the team.”

Team co-owner Fred Edwards also shared his excitement about the formation of USAC’s newest team.

“Having Matt and Jake on board is a significant boost for our team,” Edwards commented. “Their proven track record and versatility makes them ideal fits for the challenges that lie ahead. We are looking forward to a season filled with competitiveness and success.”

The 2024 USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship season begins on April 26-27 with the Kokomo Grand Prix at Indiana’s Kokomo Speedway.