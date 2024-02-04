Fremont Speedway Joins DIRTVision’s Premier Lineup of Weekly Racing

From Nick Graziano

CONCORD, NC (Feb. 2, 2024) – Fremont Speedway is bringing its entire schedule to DIRTVision in 2024, joining fellow iconic Ohio tracks, Attica Raceway Park and Sharon Speedway, on the premier streaming platform.

Weekly racing from the northern Ohio track will be streamed live on DIRTVision, including its marquee Sprint Car events, such as the Rick Ferkel Tribute with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series on May 27 and its Ohio Speedweek race on June 8.

“This is an exciting opportunity to show fans around the world what Fremont Speedway has to offer on a weekly basis, in addition to its national events,” said Rich Farmer, Fremont Speedway promoter. “I’m grateful for everyone at DIRTVision welcoming Fremont to its family of weekly racing, helping fans that can’t make it to the track fell like they’re still there.”

Fremont Speedway, known as “The Track That Action Built,” opened in 1951 and hosted its first touring event on June 6, 1952 – a NASCAR Late Model Sportsman race. The 1/3-mile track has welcomed the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars eight times and featured winners such as Doug Wolfgang, Frankie Kerr, Stevie Smith, Jason Meyers, Donny Schatz and Chad Kemenah.

The Rick Ferkel Tribute on Memorial Day will be the World of Outlaws’ first time back at Fremont since 2016.

Along with the World of Outlaws event, Fremont Speedway will have a robust schedule, featuring Winged and Non-Wing Sprint Cars, Late Models and Midgets. On a weekly basis, the track will have 410 Sprint Cars, 305 Sprint Cars and dirt trucks.

September will feature the richest race in the track’s history with the Jim Ford Classic, Sept. 13-14. Saturday’s finale will pay $20,000 to win for the 410 Sprint Cars.

“Fremont Speedway is a great addition to our premier lineup of weekly racing and further expands DIRTVision’s catalog of 410 Sprint Car action from across the country,” said Jim Chiappelli, DIRTVision general manager. “We recognize Ohio’s rich racing history and its importance to regional drivers and teams.”

Whether online or through the DIRTVision App, fans can watch every race from Fremont Speedway live with DIRTVision’s annual Platinum FAST Pass.

Fremont Speedway joins DIRTVision’s growing list of premier tracks like Attica Raceway Park, Beaver Dam Raceway, Huset’s Speedway, Jacksonville Speedway, Jackson Motorplex, Knoxville Raceway, Land of Legends Raceway, Millbridge Speedway, Sharon Speedway, Williams Grove Speedway and Volusia Speedway Park. Fans with a FAST PASS subscription can also access every race for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series, Super DIRTcar Series, Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota and DIRTcar Summer Nationals.

DIRTVision is the premier dirt racing broadcast provider. From LIVE race coverage to historical races, it’s a one-stop-shop for exclusive video and audio coverage of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series, the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds, Xtreme Outlaw Series, the many divisions of DIRTcar Racing, along with Knoxville Raceway, Williams Grove Speedway, Volusia Speedway Park, Huset’s Speedway, Jackson Motorplex, Jacksonville Speedway, Attica Raceway Park, Millbridge Speedway and the Ultimate Sprintcar Championship.