THREE HIGH PROFILE EVENTS PLANNED FOR 35TH SEASON OF THUNDER ON THE HILL

BECHTELSVILLE, PA FEBRUARY 2, 2024 For the thirty-fifth season, the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series will return to the popular Grandview Speedway in Bechtelsville, PA with three absolutely high profile events. In addition, we are thrilled to announce the return of all our sponsors, including NAPA Auto Parts which has been the Thunder Series sponsor since 1992.

The NAPA Auto Parts banners will wave high and proud over the one-third mile high-banked oval at all Thunder events including the opener on Tuesday night, May 28, when Levan Machine & Truck Equipment of Fleetwood, PA present the Rich Mar Florist High Limit 410 Sprint Cars.

Rich Mar Florist Owner Jonathan Morrissey commented, “It is great to bring Kyle Larson and the High Limit Series back to our area once again. My family and I are excited to see Kyle in Rich Mar Racing colors and hope to be celebrating an Indy 500 win and a win at Grandview all in the same week. I know fans packed the house last year and we look forward to seeing a full grandstand again this year in May. Our brand gets to do so many amazing events in athletics and motorsports but it always means more when its right in our backyard and we can showcase our brand to the local area. Kyle is one of the main reasons Rich Mar Racing has been so successful and has been able to sponsor great names in NASCAR and Indy Car, bring us another win Kyle.” Rich Mar Florists is located in Allentown, PA and services the Lehigh Valley and beyond. Visit: https://richmarflorist.com Call: 610-437-5588

Defending High Limit winner Rico Abreu of St Helena, California thrilled the crowd last year when he wrestled the lead away from NASCAR standout Kyle Larson to win the first ever High Limit 410 Sprint event in the state of Pennsylvania. Larson, a four time winner at Thunder on the Hill is looking to return to victory lane on May 28 and collect the $20,000 prize in the 35 lap main event.

This stand alone single division event will showcase the very best of the countries 410 sprint drivers to include five time World of Outlaw Champion Brad Sweet, Jacob Allen (son of local Hall of Fame Driver Bobby Allen), Brent Marks, Danny Dietrich, Freddie Rahmer, Tyler Courtney, Kasey Kahne, Zeb Wise, Justin Peck, James McFadden, Spencer Bayston, Cory Eliason, Tanner Thorson, Corey Day, Parker-Price Miller and Chris Windom just to name a few. Drivers on the roster that have previous Thunder on the Hill victories include Kyle Larson (4), Rico Abreu (2), Freddie Rahmer (1), Danny Dietrich (1) and Tyler Courtney (1).

Additional local 410 sprint drivers are expected and to sweeten the pot, Pioneer Pole Buildings posted a $2,000 bonus for any Pennsylvania Sprint Driver that takes the High Limit victory at Grandview on Tuesday night, May 28. One of the winningest drivers in sprint car racing is Pennsylvania driver Brent Marks who remains shutout of a visit to the Thunder on the Hill victory lane. That PPB $2,000 bonus will be an added eye catcher to lure the best of Pennsylvania.

On race night, gates will open at 4:30 PM with qualifying getting underway at 7:30 PM. In the event of rain, Wednesday night, May 29 will be the rain date with a starting time of 7:30 PM.

Adult tickets are $40, children 6-11 are $20, children 5 and under will be admitted for free. The Pit Fee is $45 and a license is not required. Advance tickets will again be available to purchase through TICKET HOSS or at Grandview Speedway the two Saturday night racing events prior to the May 28 event. For more information, call 443 513 4456. Go online to TICKET HOSS for your advance tickets.

The Thunder on the Hill Racing Series continues on Tuesday night, June 11 when Pioneer Pole Buildings present the opening night of the seventeenth annual AMSOIL USAC Non-Wing Sprint Cars Eastern Storm joined by the 358 Modifieds. The USAC traveling tour of non-wing sprints will go 40 laps in the Jesse Hockett Classic paying $6,000 to the winner. For the 358 Modifieds, they will run a series of qualifying events leading up to their 30 lap feature that will pay $3,000 to the winner. For a first time Thunder Winner, Pioneer Pole Buildings will offer a $2,000 bonus making it a $5,000 payday for a first time winner and, for just 30 laps. Gates open at 5 PM with race time set for 7:30 PM.

Race three of the Thunder Series is set for Tuesday night, July 2 when HVAC Partners for Success presents the 34th Annual Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Speed Week event joined by the 358 Modifieds.

The 410 Sprints will chase a $10,000 to win payday in the 35 lap Hodnett Cup, a race honoring sprint car great Greg Hodnett. The 358 Modifieds will be on this program as well, taking part in heat race qualifying leading up to a $3,000 to win, 30 lap main event. Once again, Pioneer Pole Buildings will offer a $2,000 bonus to any first time Thunder Modified feature winner. Gates open at 5 PM with race time set for 7:30 PM.

Special thanks to sponsors NAPA Auto Parts, Levan Machine & Truck Equipment, Rich Mar Florist and Pioneer Pole Buildings for their support in making these events possible.

