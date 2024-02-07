World of Outlaws Hit the Track for DIRTcar Nationals Practice

By Alex Nieten

BARBERVILLE, FL (February 6, 2024) – Racing doesn’t start until Wednesday, but the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars hit the track Tuesday night for Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals practice.

Nearly 40 cars unloaded in the Volusia Speedway Park pit area to get their rides dialed in for the start of 2024. Three practice sessions set the stage for who to potentially expect to compete for the Big Gator championship.

SESSION ONE

Brent Marks opened the practice night by topping the charts in the first session. The Myerstown, PA native ripped a 13.752 around “The World’s Fastest Half Mile.” Californians claimed three of the remaining top five spots with Rico Abreu (13.921) going second quickest, Buddy Kofoid (13.961) third, and Cory Eliason (14.007) fifth. David Gravel (14.004) was fourth.

Another noteworthy name could be found in the ninth position. 18-year-old Brenham Crouch laid down a 14.141 in the CMS Racing #1 to place himself in the top 10. The reigning Interstate Racing Association (IRA) champion has less than 10 appearances with the World of Outlaws.

FULL RESULTS:

Practice Session 1: 1. 19-Brent Marks, 00:13.752; 2. 24-Rico Abreu, 00:13.921; 3. 83-Michael Kofoid, 00:13.961[13]; 4. 2-David Gravel, 00:14.004[12]; 5. 8-Cory Eliason, 00:14.007; 6. 15-Donny Schatz, 00:14.078[5]; 7. 41-Carson Macedo, 00:14.116[14]; 8. 21-Brian Brown, 00:14.122[4]; 9. 1-Brenham Crouch, 00:14.141; 10. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 00:14.144; 11. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 00:14.145; 12. 49-Brad Sweet, 00:14.152; 13. 39M-Anthony Macri, 00:14.170[2]; 14. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 00:14.187[8]; 15. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 00:14.216[3]; 16. 13-Justin Peck, 00:14.232; 17. 9-Kasey Kahne, 00:14.280; 18. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 00:14.281; 19. 14-Corey Day, 00:14.325; 20. 55-Chris Windom, 00:14.345[6]; 21. 5T-Ryan Timms, 00:14.400; 22. 7S-Landon Crawley, 00:14.432[11]; 23. 1A-Jacob Allen, 00:14.442; 24. 26-Zeb Wise, 00:14.519; 25. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 00:14.596; 26. 0-Justin Whittall, 00:14.735; 27. 44-Chris Martin, 00:14.737; 28. 17B-Bill Balog, 00:14.945[10]; 29. 22-Riley Goodno, 00:14.980; 30. 7B-Ben Brown, 00:15.115[7]; 31. 16T-Jake Swanson, 00:15.125; 32. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 00:15.212; 33. 97UK-Ryan Harrison, 00:15.264; 34. 34-Sterling Cling, 00:15.323; 35. 64-Andy Pake, 00:16.038[1]; 36. 16TH-Kevin Newton, 00:16.047; 37. (DNS) 70-Kraig Kinser, 00:16.047; 38. (DNS) 16G-Austyn Gossel

SESSION TWO

The second session provided the same name atop the charts as Brent Marks laid down a 14.218 to lead the way. Marks has never won at Volusia with a best finish of second in 28 Feature attempts, but the stopwatch suggests he has a favorable chance at his first Volusia victory.

Many of the same drivers maintained speed from the first to second session with seven competitors fixing themselves inside the top 10 in both. The three new names to enter the top 10 were Anthony Macri (14.292, third quick), Landon Crawley (14.500, ninth quick), and Zeb Wise (14.525, tenth quick).

FULL RESULTS

Practice Session 2: 2. 19-Brent Marks, 00:14.218; 3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 00:14.224[7]; 4. 39M-Anthony Macri, 00:14.292; 5. 24-Rico Abreu, 00:14.319[4]; 6. 15-Donny Schatz, 00:14.364; 7. 2-David Gravel, 00:14.377; 8. 41-Carson Macedo, 00:14.417; 9. 21-Brian Brown, 00:14.482; 10. 7S-Landon Crawley, 00:14.500; 11. 26-Zeb Wise, 00:14.525; 12. 49-Brad Sweet, 00:14.527; 13. 13-Justin Peck, 00:14.538; 14. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 00:14.542; 15. 1-Brenham Crouch, 00:14.550[8]; 16. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 00:14.596[3]; 17. 14-Corey Day, 00:14.600; 18. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 00:14.601; 19. 17B-Bill Balog, 00:14.604; 20. 55-Chris Windom, 00:14.644; 21. 1A-Jacob Allen, 00:14.667[5]; 22. 9-Kasey Kahne, 00:14.710; 23. 8-Cory Eliason, 00:14.814[9]; 24. 5T-Ryan Timms, 00:14.880; 25. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 00:14.954[13]; 26. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 00:15.027[2]; 27. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 00:15.068; 28. 70-Kraig Kinser, 00:15.131; 29. 44-Chris Martin, 00:15.159; 30. 0-Justin Whittall, 00:15.251; 31. 16T-Jake Swanson, 00:15.497; 32. 34-Sterling Cling, 00:15.831[6]; 33. 7B-Ben Brown, 00:15.962; 34. 16TH-Kevin Newton, 00:16.322; 35. 16G-Austyn Gossel, 00:16.358[11]; 36. 22-Riley Goodno, 00:16.385[10]; 37. 64-Andy Pake, 00:17.059; 38. 97UK-Ryan Harrison, 00:17.059[12]; 39. 6-Bill Rose, 00:17.059[1]

SESSION THREE

Brent Marks departed prior to the final session leaving the top spot up for grabs. Buddy Kofoid capitalized aboard the Roth Motorsports #83 with a lap of 15.114 to top the charts.

Rico Abreu continued to display plenty of speed by running a 15.155 – the second quickest of the session. Abreu’s average spot on the charts over the three sessions was a stout 3.0.

The final session brought a handful of new names toward the top as Justin Peck (15.186, third quick), Kasey Kahne (15.243, fourth quick), and Corey Day (15.318, fifth quick) all made their way into the top five.

FULL RESULTS

Practice Session 3: 1. 83-Michael Kofoid, 00:15.114; 2. 24-Rico Abreu, 00:15.155; 3. 13-Justin Peck, 00:15.186[5]; 4. 9-Kasey Kahne, 00:15.243[11]; 5. 14-Corey Day, 00:15.318[10]; 6. 39M-Anthony Macri, 00:15.336; 7. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 00:15.372; 8. 15-Donny Schatz, 00:15.474; 9. 8-Cory Eliason, 00:15.477; 10. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 00:15.479; 11. 1A-Jacob Allen, 00:15.611; 12. 21-Brian Brown, 00:15.643; 13. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 00:15.646; 14. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 00:15.709; 15. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 00:15.888[3]; 16. 17B-Bill Balog, 00:15.893; 17. 0-Justin Whittall, 00:16.014[9]; 18. 34-Sterling Cling, 00:16.180; 19. 16T-Jake Swanson, 00:16.694[6]; 20. 16TH-Kevin Newton, 00:17.048[4]; 21. 64-Andy Pake, 00:17.066; 22. 19-Brent Marks, 00:17.066[1]; 23. 44-Chris Martin, 00:17.066[2]; 24. 88-Austin McCarl, 00:17.066[12]; 25. 49-Brad Sweet, 00:17.066[7]; 26. 5T-Ryan Timms, 00:17.066[8]; 27. 26-Zeb Wise, 00:17.066[13]

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars are set for four straight nights (Feb. 7-10) of racing at Volusia’s DIRTcar Nationals. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, catch every lap live on DIRTVision.

