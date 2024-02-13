Monday’s High Limit Racing Opener Postponed to Tuesday at East Bay Raceway Park

High Limit Racing

TAMPA, FL – February 12, 2024 – After a strong rain storm, Monday’s High Limit Racing opener has been postponed to Tuesday afternoon – scheduled to be completed with Hot Laps beginning at 4pm then into the Monday C-Main, Dash, B-Main, and A-Main before the Tuesday program begins.

If you have a wristband (pit pass or reserved seat) from Monday, keep it! You’ll need that to get into the first show of the day. General admission tickets will be FREE for the completion of the first show, but pit passes must be bought. With Monday’s event being completed, refunds are not available.

Following Monday’s A-Main, we’ll clear the facility and run Tuesday’s program with Tuesday’s tickets. Fans can still buy general admission tickets for Tuesday at https://bit.ly/41GsX8G – reserved seats are sold out.

The pits will open at 1pm, the front gates open at 3pm, and Hot Laps begin at 4pm.

For fans unable to attend the track, every High Limit Racing event will be streamed live on FloRacing, the series’ exclusive streaming partner. If you’re not a FloRacing subscriber, you can sign up today here.