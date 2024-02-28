SOUTHERN ONTARIO SPRINTS ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP WITH HOOSIER TIRE CANADA

From SOS

ST. MARYS, Ont. (February 27, 2024) – The Southern Ontario Sprints and Hoosier Tire Canada are pleased to announce a new partnership.

The partnership will see the Southern Ontario Sprints (SOS) season championship point fund bolstered, and Hoosier tires mandated on all four corners of each car competing in all SOS races. As well, the right rear tire must be the Hoosier HTC.

Hoosier Tire was founded In 1957 when Bob and Joyce Newton decided to begin producing their own race tires by re-treading street tires with softer compounds. In 1962, in conjunction with Mohawk Rubber, Hoosier’s first purpose-built racing tire soon followed. In 1978 the Newtons opened their own factory – the first specifically dedicated to producing race tires – in Plymouth, Indiana. On October 4, 2016 Hoosier Racing Tire was purchased by Continental Tire.

Today Hoosier Racing Tire is the largest race tire manufacturer in the world. The company has its own 300-mph test wheel, a technology center, state-of-the-art and fully-integrated production facilities, and a high-tech mixing plant. Hoosier has been integrated into the Continental Specialty Tire Business Unit and continues to strive for growth. Visit www.hoosiertirecanada.com for more information about Hoosier Racing Tire in Ontario and Western New York.

The Southern Ontario Sprints sanctioned its first race in 1996. The traveling winged 360 Sprint Car tour based in Ontario, Canada is one of the country’s longest-running motorsports sanctioning bodies. The 2024 SOS schedule will see the organization competing at four racing facilities in Canada and the United States. Visit www.southernontariosprints.ca for more announcements about the 2024 SOS season in the coming weeks.

