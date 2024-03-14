Unfavorable Weekend Weather Conditions Postpone ASCS Event at RPM

From Nick Graziano

CRANDALL, TX (March 14, 2024) – With weather models showing heavy rain and hazardous conditions in Crandall, Texas this weekend, American Sprint Car Series and RPM Speedway officials have agreed to postpone the two-day ASCS show to May, keeping the safety of drivers and fans in mind.

The rescheduled event will take place Friday-Saturday, May 3-4, featuring the ASCS National Tour, ASCS Gulf South Region and ASCS Sooner Region.

With the postponement, the ASCS National Championship season-opener now moves to Super Bee Speedway in Chatham, LA, April 19-20. The National Series will be joined by the ASCS Gulf South Region and ASCS Hurricane Area Super Sprints.

It’ll be the ASCS National Series’ first time back at Super Bee Speedway since 2012 – a race won by Jason Johnson.

The next ASCS events will be with the Sooner Region when they run at Thunderbird Speedway on March 22, and Creek County Speedway on March 23.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch every ASCS National Series race live on DIRTVision.

For more about the American Sprint Car Series, visit ASCSracing.com. Also, make sure to follow all ASCS social channels to keep up with the latest news and updates.