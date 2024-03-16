2024 OHSWEKEN SPEEDWAY SCHEDULE REVEALED

By Tommy Goudge

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (March 16, 2024) – Ohsweken Speedway officials are excited to announce an action-packed 2024 schedule. The track’s 27th season of racing features the return of the NASCAR Canada Series, plus the 20th Running of the Northern Sprint Car Nationals and much more.

The schedule is anchored by the track’s four Friday Night Excitement divisions, including the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks, and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks.

The 20th Running of the Northern Sprint Car Nationals is set for Saturday, September 14, with Ohsweken’s tough weekly 360 Sprint Car contingent defending home turf against teams from the Empire Super Sprints, Great Lakes Super Sprints, Southern Ontario Sprints, and more. The winner’s share of the lucrative purse will be at least $20,000, while every A-Main starter will receive at least $2,000. The Nationals weekend will include three days of racing in 2024, as the Inaugural Northern Thunder Stock Nationals is set for Thursday, September 12, while the 3rd Running of the Northern Crate Nationals will headline the show on Friday, September 13.

The return of the NASCAR Canada Series stock cars is sure to draw plenty of attention on the 2024 schedule. Day one of Thunder on the Grand will feature the Freshstone Dirt Classic for the NASCAR Canada Series, a $5,000-to-win event for 360 Sprint Cars, plus the Crate Sprint Cars on Thursday, July 11. The 360 Sprint Cars take centre stage on day two with a $10,000-to-win event on Friday, July 12, plus the Northeast Late Model Alliance tour and Crate Sprint Cars. The diverse weekend concludes on Saturday, July 13 with Flat Track Canada Motorcycles and the Northern Micro Sprint Nationals. A large contingent of 360 Sprint Cars is expected for these events, as the Empire Super Sprints, Great Lakes Super Sprints, and Southern Ontario Sprints tours have all included the weekend on their schedules.

Another date to circle on the calendar is Memorial Night on Friday, July 19. This night of remembrance will feature the Noelle Teal Twin 14’s for the Crate Sprint Cars, the Brock Leonard 50 for the Thunder Stocks, and the Art Hill 42 for the Mini Stocks; both Stock Car races will also serve as Duel on the Dirt combined series races.

The UMP Modifieds vs Canadian Modifieds featuring Ken Schrader has become an annual tradition, as has the Late Model Open. Visits from the Race of Champions Sportsman Modifieds for the Sportsman Shootout, Duel on the Dirt Thunder Stock and Mini Stock series, Mod Lites, and Vintage Cars will add to the fun throughout the season. Other highlights on the schedule include the Thunder Stock Cash Blast 50, Halloween in July, Christmas in August, Drive Safe Ride Safe Bicycle Night, Back to School Backpack Night, Truckers Night, Six Nations Community Night, Touch-a-Truck & Tractor Night, and Agriculture Night.

Visit www.ohswekenspeedway.com or scroll down to view the full schedule, and stay tuned to Ohsweken Speedway’s website and social media pages for more exciting announcements in the weeks to come.

2024 Ohsweken Speedway Schedule of Events

(Subject to Change)

Friday, May 3 – Test & Tune Practice Night 1 (No Racing)

(All divisions competing at Ohsweken Speedway in 2024)

Friday, May 10 – Test & Tune Practice Night 2 (No Racing)

(All divisions competing at Ohsweken Speedway in 2024)

Friday, May 17 – 27th Season Opener

-360 Sprint Cars

-UMP Modifieds vs. CDN Modifieds ft. Ken Schrader

-Crate Sprint Cars

-Thunder Stocks

-Mini Stocks

Friday, May 24 – Truckers Night

-360 Sprint Cars

-Crate Sprint Cars

-Thunder Stocks (Duel on the Dirt home track points night 1)

-Mini Stocks (Duel on the Dirt home track points night 1)

Friday, May 31 – Six Nations Community Night

-360 Sprint Cars

-Crate Sprint Cars

-Thunder Stocks (Duel on the Dirt home track points night 2)

-Mini Stocks (Duel on the Dirt home track points night 2)

Friday, June 7 – Touch-a-Truck & Tractor Night

-360 Sprint Cars

-Crate Sprint Cars

-Thunder Stocks

-Mini Stocks

Friday, June 14 – Sportsman Shootout

-360 Sprint Cars

-Sportsman Modifieds (Race of Champions Dirt 602 Series)

-Crate Sprint Cars

-Thunder Stocks

-Mini Stocks

Friday, June 21 – Late Model Open

-Late Models

-Crate Sprint Cars

-Thunder Stocks

-Mini Stocks

Friday, June 28 – Agriculture Night

-360 Sprint Cars

-Crate Sprint Cars

-Thunder Stocks

-Mini Stocks

-Vintage Modifieds

Friday, July 5 – Drive Safe Ride Safe Race Safe Bicycle Night!

-360 Sprint Cars

-Crate Sprint Cars

-Thunder Stocks

-Mini Stocks

Thursday, July 11 – Thunder on the Grand Day 1

-NASCAR Canada Series

-360 Sprint Cars ($5,000-to-win)

-Crate Sprint Cars

Friday, July 12 – Thunder on the Grand Day 2

-360 Sprint Cars ($10,000-to-win – ESS/GLSS/OHS/SOS)

-Crate Late Models (Northeast Late Model Alliance)

-Crate Sprint Cars

Saturday, July 13 – Thunder on the Grand Day 3

-Flat Track Canada Motorcycles

-Northern Micro Sprint Nationals

Friday, July 19 – Memorial Night

-Crate Sprint Cars (Noelle Teal Twin 14’s)

-Thunder Stocks (Brock Leonard 50 – Duel on the Dirt series)

-Mini Stocks (Art Hill 42 – Duel on the Dirt series)

-Mod Lites

Friday, July 26 – Grand River Champion of Champions Powwow

-NO RACING

Friday, August 2 – Sportsman Shootout

-360 Sprint Cars

-Sportsman Modifieds

-Thunder Stocks

-Mini Stocks

Friday, August 9 – Halloween in August

-360 Sprint Cars

-Crate Sprint Cars

-Thunder Stocks

-Mini Stocks

Friday, August 16 – Late Model Open & Gale’s Cash Blast

-Late Models

-UMP Modifieds vs. CDN Modifieds

-Thunder Stocks (Cash Blast 50)

-Mini Stocks

Friday, August 23 – Christmas in August

-360 Sprint Cars

-Crate Sprint Cars

-Thunder Stocks

-Mini Stocks

Friday, August 30 – Back to School Backpack Night

-360 Sprint Cars

-Crate Sprint Cars

-Thunder Stocks

-Mini Stocks

Friday, September 6 – Championship Friday

-360 Sprint Cars

-Crate Sprint Cars

-Thunder Stocks

-Mini Stocks

Thursday, September 12 – Inaugural Northern Thunder Stock Nationals

-Thunder Stocks ($5,000-to-win)

-Test & Tune Practice Night for Sprint Cars

Friday, September 13 – 3rd Running of the Northern Crate Nationals

-Crate Sprint Cars ($5,000-to-win)

-360 Sprint Cars (Twin 15’s)

-Thunder Stocks

-Mini Stocks

Saturday, September 14 – 20th Running of the Northern Sprint Car Nationals

-360 Sprint Cars ($20,000-to-win – ESS/GLSS/OHS/SOS)

-Crate Sprint Cars

Sunday, September 15 – Rain Date

Ohsweken Speedway on GForceTV

Can’t make it to the track or don’t live within driving distance? No problem! Check out all of Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement action live online or on-demand for FREE on GForceTV. Just search for GForceTV on YouTube or Facebook, or visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca to watch.

About Ohsweken Speedway: Opened in 1996, Ohsweken Speedway is a motorsports complex and event centre featuring a 3/8 mile clay oval auto racing track and 1/6 mile clay oval Micro Sprint and Karting track. The facility is owned by the Styres family, and located in the village of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement racing program runs from May to September each year, featuring 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks, and Mini Stocks, while the facility also hosts weekly Micro Sprint and Kart racing on Thursday nights.

