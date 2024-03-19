OHSWEKEN SPEEDWAY CONGRATULATES LEONARD ON ENORMOUS ACCOMPLISHMENT

From Ohsweken

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (March 18, 2024) – Longtime Ohsweken Speedway Race Director Doug Leonard is taking his talents on the road. Leonard was recently named Race Director for the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series, and the role forces him to vacate his role at Ohsweken.

“We couldn’t be more proud and excited for Doug,” said Speedway General Manager Clinton Geoffrey. “We’ve always said we have the best Race Director in the business, and this appointment backs up our claim.”

The World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series is arguably the most prestigious oval track series in the world sanctioning more than 80 races per year across the United States. The Race Director position is a full time role that will keep Leonard on the road for much of the year.

Leonard began his career at Ohsweken Speedway after his father Brock Leonard retired due to health reasons. It didn’t take long for him to climb the official ranks earning the top job of Race Director.

Under Leonard’s leadership Ohsweken Speedway has become famous for tightly-run programs and a no-nonsense approach to maintaining organization.

“Doug has been instrumental in the growth of the speedway,” said Geoffrey. “He will be difficult to replace, but we are more focused on how proud we are to have been a part of his development.”

Leonard ventured away from Ohsweken Speedway directing races at Merrittville Speedway, Humberstone Speedway, Flamboro Speedway, and eventually the popular Super DIRTcar Series for dirt modifieds. His proficiency with the Super DIRTcar Series is largely responsible for earning him the opportunity with the World of Outlaws.

The vacant Race Director position at Ohsweken Speedway will be filled by former flagman Dave Hunsinger. Hunsinger is a longtime race official whose grandfather Bob Slack owned legendary Cayuga Speedway. Hunsinger brings a calm and fair demeanour to the role.

Carter Long will move to the flagstand from his turn four officiating position to take on the flagman role vacated by Hunsinger.

“Thankfully we are always developing officials,” said Geoffrey. “From the karting program on Thursday nights to various positions in our Friday program we are able to shuffle people where we need them.

“This will be new for all of us when Doug’s voice isn’t on the one-way radio to our drivers barking instructions.”

