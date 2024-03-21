World of Outlaws Sprint Cars Return to Tri-State Speedway, April 20

By Alex Nieten

HAUBSTADT, IN (March 21, 2024) – The winged warriors of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series are bringing their high-octane show back to Tri-State Speedway on Saturday, April 20.

The high-banked 1/4-mile track is a fan-favorite every year as its small scale and tight corners have produced some of the most thrilling Sprint Car races in Series history.

Series stars Carson Macedo and Sheldon Haudenschild put on an electrifying show last year, trading slide jobs corner after corner. However, Non-Wing Sprint Car star Brady Bacon stole the spotlight by charging up through the field to steal the win – his first with the Series.

Bacon was the third first-time Series winner at Tri-State Speedway since 2017 (Parker Price-Miller in 2017, Carson Short in 2020, and Bacon in 2023).

EVENT INFO:

Date – Saturday, April 20

Location – Haubstadt, IN

Track Record – 11.110 sec. by Sammy Swindell on Oct. 8, 2004

Times (CT) –

Pit Gates Open 2pm

Grandstands Open 5pm

Hot Laps/Qualifying 6:30pm

-Racing to Follow

Tickets – Available at the track

How to Watch – If you can’t be at the track, you can watch every lap live on DIRTVision.

Previous World of Outlaws Winners at Tri-State –

2023 – Brady Bacon on April 29

2022 – Carson Macedo on April 23

2021 – Carson Macedo on April 10

2020 – Carson Short on June 19, Carson Macedo on June 20

2019 – Christopher Bell on Oct. 13

2018 – David Gravel on May 13

2017 – Parker Price-Miller on May 14

2016 – David Gravel on May 14

2015 – Paul McMahan on May 3

2014 – Paul McMahan on May 10

2013 – Tim Kaeding on April 20

2012 – Craig Dollansky on April 21

2011 – Sammy Swindell on May 30

2010 – Craig Dollansky on Oct. 16

2009 – Steve Kinser on June 25

2008 – Craig Dollansky on July 6

2007 – Steve Kinser on April 21

2006 – Craig Dollansky on April 15

2005 – Steve Kinser on April 16

2004 – Tim Kaeding on Oct. 8

1999 – Mark Kinser on May 16

1998 – Mark Kinser on May 10, Sammy Swindell on June 21

1997 – Steve Kinser on May 11, Sammy Swindell on June 22

1996 – Mark Kinser on May 12

1995 – Stevie Smith on May 14, Steve Kinser on July 16

1994 – Andy Hillenburg on May 15, Dave Blaney on July 17

1993 – Dave Blaney on May 16, Andy Hillenburg on July 18

1992 – Gary Wright on May 10, Sammy Swindell on July 26

1991 – Doug Wolfgang on May 12, Steve Kinser on July 14

1990 – Doug Wolfgang on May 13

1989 – Steve Kinser on May 14

1988 – Bobby Davis, Jr. and Sammy Swindell on May 15 (co-winners)

1980 – Steve Kinser on May 11

1979 – Lee James on May 13, Larry Gates on Aug. 19

