Sprint Invaders Welcome Mohrfeld Solar as Title Sponsor; 23rd Season Kicks Off April 13 at 34 Raceway!

By Bill W

March 26, 2024 – The Sprint Invaders 17-race season will kick off April 13 at the 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa. The series welcomes Mohrfeld Solar as a title sponsor in 2024.

Headquartered in southeast Iowa, Mohrfeld Solar combines a team of quality, licensed electricians with an underground division, lighting division, and energy specialists to provide efficient solar installations for customers. From the energy audit to design, installation, and system monitoring, everything is done in-house with Mohrfeld Solar. Their team is knowledgeable about local utility companies and tax incentives, ensuring a quick return on your investment.

Shottenkirk Automotive Group returns as the A main sponsor for the Sprint Invaders, as do Randall’s Performance, Josh Denning & Associates and Golden Eagle Distributors (heat and B sponsors). Scott Donlan will again award $75 to the night’s hard-charger in honor of Christine Wahl-Levitt, and KSE returns as the Hard-Charger Contingency Sponsor. K-1 Race Gear will again supply a uniform to both the Sprint Invaders champion and Rookie of the Year.

Agriland FS of Winterset comes on as the new Shake-up Dash Sponsor, Morning Sun Farm Implement will sponsor heat three, and Avis Rent A Car/Budget Car Rental of Burlington will serve as the $50 Draw Sponsor (for any driver drawing a 50 for the heat races).

The race schedule encompasses 17 events at eleven different venues. Stuart Speedway will host the series for the first time in its history on June 2. That event will be co-sanctioned with the Malvern Bank 360 Sprint Series.

The series returns to three tracks after lengthy absences. Those tracks are the Scotland County Speedway in Memphis, Missouri (June 7), the Cedar County Raceway in Tipton, Iowa (July 10), the Independence Motor Speedway in Independence, Iowa (July 16) and the Bloomfield Speedway in Bloomfield, Iowa (July 30).

Keep apprised of the latest on the Sprint Invaders by visiting our Facebook page, or our website at www.SprintInvaders.org.

2024 Sprint Invaders Schedule

Saturday, April 13 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Sunday, May 5 – Benton County Speedway (Vinton, IA)

Sunday, May 26 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Sunday, June 2 – Stuart Speedway (Stuart, IA)*

Friday, June 7 – Scotland County Speedway (Memphis, MO)

Sunday, June 9 – Adams County Speedway (IL) (Quincy, IL)

Friday, June 21 – Jacksonville Speedway (Jacksonville, IL)

Saturday, June 22 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Sunday, June 23 – East Moline Raceway (East Moline, IL)

Sunday, July 7 – Benton County Speedway (Vinton, IA)

Wednesday, July 10 – Cedar County Raceway (Tipton, IA)

Tuesday, July 16 – Independence Motor Speedway (Independence, IA)

Tuesday, July 30 – Bloomfield Speedway (Bloomfield, IA)

Friday, August 16 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Saturday, August 17 – Peoria Speedway (Peoria, IL)

Friday, September 27 – TBD

Saturday, September 28 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA) “Fall Haul”

*co-sanctioned with Malvern Bank 360 Sprint Series

2023 Sprint Invaders Top 20 Driver Points (Feature Wins)

Ryan Bunton, Morton, IL, 2479

Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA, 2383

Bret Tripplett, Lincoln, IL, 2379

Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL, 2334 (5)

Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA, 2303

Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 2262 (1)

Luke Verardi, Taylorville, IL, 2148

Chase Richards, Burlington, IA, 2107

Devin Wignall, Altoona, IA, 1869

McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 1651

Dustin Clark, Agency, IA, 1551

Josh Higday, Des Moines, IA, 1543

Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 1464 (1)

Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 1255 (2)

Ryan Jamison, Mediapolis, IA, 1209

Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA, 1166

Randy Martin, California, MO, 1132

Austin Archdale, Brimfield, IL, 1093

Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA, 1003

Aidan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA, 629

Series Sponsors

Title Sponsor – Mohrfeld Solar

A Main Sponsor – Shottenkirk Automotive

Shake-up Dash Sponsor – Agriland FS Winterset

Heat Sponsors – Randall’s Performance, Ameriprise: Josh Denning & Associates, Morning Sun Farm Implement, Golden Eagle Distributors

B Main Sponsor – Golden Eagle Distributing

$50 Draw Sponsor (for drivers drawing a 50) – Avis Rent A Car/Budget Car Rental

$75 Hard Charger Sponsor – In Honor of Christine Wahl-Levitt by Scott Donlan

Hard Charger Contingency – KSE Racing Products

Contingency Sponsors

Hoosier, Midland Performance, K-1 Racegear, Rocket Graphics, Bell Helmets, Stronghurst Collision Refinish (SCR), King Racing Products, DMI, BMRS, KSE Racing Products, Saldana Racing Products

K-1 Race Gear Sponsors Champion and Rookie of the Year

K-1 Race Gear will award a custom fit uniform to not only this season’s Sprint Invaders Champion, but also the Rookie of the Year with the series.

From K-1 Race Gear: “K-1 Race Gear is proud to be partnered with the Sprint Invaders! More drivers trust K1 Race Gear with all of their safety product needs than any other brand on the market. Whether it is Premium custom suits, gloves or shoes, K1 Race Gear has you covered. Find out more at www.k1racegear.com and follow us along at @k1racegear on all social media platforms. K1 Race Gear. The racer’s brand of safety gear and apparel.”

K1 Race Gear was born in 2003 with the philosophy of offering products to our customers that we ourselves would be proud to use. At K1 Race Gear, we are racers ourselves, and we understand the value of buying quality racing products at a reasonable price. To meet the needs of our customers, we strive to provide quality racing equipment at K1 Race Gear – including racing shoes, suits, driving gloves, helmets, and more – to racers of all ages at a great value. Whether your son or daughter is just starting out in the sport or you have a life-long passion for racing, we have the products for you in our full line of K1 Race Gear. If you are interested in purchasing karting or racing equipment, including racing shoes, suits, and driving gloves, contact K1 Race Gear today!