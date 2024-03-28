DRIVEN2SAVELIVES BC39 USAC MIDGET ﻿DATES ANNOUNCED FOR SEPT. 26-28, 2024

From USAC

INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, March 28, 2024) – Mark your calendars for the sixth running of the Driven2SaveLives BC39, which will be held on September 26-28 at The Dirt Trick at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The standalone, three-day event spotlights the wheel-to-wheel racing of the United States Auto Club (USAC) NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship.

Action under the lights will start Thursday, Sept. 26 and continue through the 39-lap feature race on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Fans who attended the 2023 Driven2SaveLives BC39 can renew their tickets now at www.IMS.com/bc39 or by calling 317-492-6700. The renewal window will continue through Friday, April 12. In addition, fans who did not attend last year’s event can apply for tickets now at the lowest prices of the year.

Event format, ticket information and other event details will be announced in the future.

The event on the quarter-mile dirt oval inside turn three at IMS will continue to honor late USAC champion and three-time Indianapolis 500 starter Bryan Clauson and increase awareness of the importance of organ donation. Race fans can register to be organ donors onsite at the Driven2SaveLives tent.

“It is the generosity of donors and donor families, like Bryan and the Clauson family, that makes saving lives through organ and tissue donation and transplantation possible,” said Indiana Donor Network President and CEO Kellie Tremain. “In 2016, Bryan saved five lives as an organ donor and helped heal countless others as a tissue donor. His decision brought hope and healing to many others. We look forward to honoring Bryan and all donors at this year’s BC39, which helps raise awareness about the importance of organ and tissue donation.”

“The BC39 remains one of my favorite events on the IMS calendar,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “Not only do we get to honor the memory of Bryan Clauson by encouraging fans to register for organ donation through the Indiana Donor Network, but we get to share our passion for short tracks across the country through this incredibly competitive series and its talented drivers.”

Seventy-two cars participated in the 2023 event at IMS, making the Driven2SaveLives BC39 the largest USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship field of the year.

California racer Justin Grant, a childhood friend and longtime competitor of event namesake Bryan Clauson, won the 2023 Driven2SaveLives BC39 after a fierce duel with teammate Thomas Meseraull.