MIDWEEK MONEY SERIES OPENS APRIL 9 AT RIVERSIDE; RICKY STENHOUSE JR. COMES HOME

From High Limit Racing

“The Ditch” is the official kickoff to the Kubota High Limit Racing Midweek Money Series – a 10-race tour of high-paying Tuesday or Wednesday night sprint car battles at some of the most exciting tracks in the nation.

Don’t miss out on NASCAR star Kyle Larson dueling with High Rollers like Brad Sweet, Tyler Courtney, Rico Abreu, Corey Day, and more as we head to West Memphis on Tuesday, April 9.

Count hometown driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. as IN for the event at Riverside. Ricky will bring back the NOS Energy Drink #17JR to compete in front of his hometown crowd.