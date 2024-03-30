MINIMUM $4000 TO-WIN, $400 TO-START FOR ALL “410” SPRINT CAR SHOWS IN 2024 AT SHARON AS “SUPER SERIES” EVENTS TO BE PRESENTED BY BALA MANAGEMENT

By Mike Leone

(Hartford, OH)…Sharon Speedway is thrilled to announce that all Hovis Auto & Truck Supply “410” Sprint Car events in 2024 will pay a minimum of $4,000 to-win, $400 to-start as marketing partner Bala Management of Masury, Ohio has come on board to present the “Super Series” slate of events! The first Hovis “410” Sprint Car event of 2024 part of the Bala Management “Super Series” will take place on Saturday, May 11 part of the 95th anniversary season opener.

The remaining $4,000 to-win, $400 to-start “Super Series” events presented by Bala Management will include June 1 for Western PA Sprint Speedweek, June 29, July 27 for the “Bill Kirila Memorial”, and September 7 for the “Apple Festival Nationals”.

The Hovis Auto & Truck Supply “410” Sprint Cars will also be in action on May 18 and September 28 for the $12,000 to-win World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car events, Wednesday, June 12 for Ohio Sprint Speedweek, and August 17 for the $12,000 to-win, $1,200 to-start “Lou Blaney Memorial”!

“We’re very excited about Bala Management increasing their marketing presence at the speedway which has allowed us to boast the minimum of ‘410’ Sprint Car purse to $4,000 to-win, $400 to-start,” expressed Sharon General Manager Dave Willoughby. “Several years ago we were the first track in the region to guarantee $3,000 to-win for our ‘410’ Sprint Car events and just two years added $2,400 into positions 2-20. This latest increase is another $3,260 spread throughout the entire purse! We can’t thank Scott Thompson of Bala Management enough for his backing of this increase to our Sprint Car division payoff.”

Hovis Auto & Truck Supply “410” Sprint Cars presented by Bala Management minimum feature purse: 1. $4,000 2. $1,500 3. $1,100 4. $800 5. $650 6. $625 7. $600 8. $575 9. $550 10. $500 11. $475 12. $450 13. $425 14. $410 15-24. $400.

For over four years, Bala Management has been providing compassionate care to clients with a wide variety of needs. Direct Support Professionals work with individuals with mental or developmental disabilities by creating behavior plans, teaching self-care skills, cooking meals and doing laundry, and much more. Adult Day Support (sometimes called “Day Hab” or “Adult Day Array”) helps a person build connections in their community. For additional information on Bala Management, check out their website at www.balamgnt.com or like them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063668286224

