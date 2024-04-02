Ashton Torgerson Wins Turnpike Challenge Finale at Port City Raceway

PETERSEN MEDIA

A change in his schedule saw Ashton Torgerson head to Oklahoma for a three-night swing with Keith Kunz Motorsports. It was a successful trip for the Glendale, AZ driver as he picked up two fourth place finishes before parking his Eibach/TRD/Keith Kunz Motorsports backed in victory lane on Saturday night.

Showing speed at both Creek County Speedway and Port City Raceway all week long, Torgerson was in the mix each night as he took care of business in all three heat races he ran.

Thursday night at Creek County Speedway, Torgerson drew the second row of his heat race, and making a couple of swift moves was able to accrue good points as he finished second.

Transferring into the opening night feature event of the Turnpike Challenge, Torgerson rolled off the starting grid from the seventh position.

Slipping back to ninth when the race came to fruition, Torgerson rebounded quickly as he was back into fifth on the race’s second lap. Amidst a hornets nest or cars fighting to position, Torgerson bounced between 5th and 9th as cars jockeyed for five laps.

Setting into sixth, the 2024 Tulsa Shootout A Main winner was able to make a couple of moves in the closing laps to tally a fourth place finish when the race came to a close.

Friday night the scene shifted to Shane Stewart’s Port City Raceway, and Torgerson continued to flex his muscles in a Keith Kunz prepared entry as he went from third to first in his heat race, and was the high point earner heading into the feature event.

Leading the first lap of the race, Torgerson slipped back to third as he battled with the likes of Tanner Thorson, Ryan Timms, and Cannon McIntosh. Racing wheel to wheel with some of the top midget drivers in the country, the youngster settled in as capped Friday’s feature off with a fourth place finish.

The final night of action saw Torgerson again race to a heat race win from his pole starting position and it put him on the front row of the 30-lpa feature event as he started alongside Tanner Thorson.

After losing the top spot to Thorson on Friday night, Torgerson reversed roles on Saturday night as he jumped out to the early lead over Thorson and never looked back.

Setting a torrid pace out front, Torgerson went on to wire the field as he led all 30-laps and scored his first win with Keith Kunz Motorsports.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts- 17, Wins- 2, Top 5’s- 7, Top 10’s- 9

ON TAP: Ashton Torgerson will resume the Xtreme Outlaws schedule this week as he will be at US-36 Raceway on Friday night, and Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex on Saturday night. Both events can be seen LIVE on DirtVision.

