Racing Optics named Dash Presenting Sponsor for 36th Brad Doty Classic at Attica Raceway Park

ATTICA, Ohio (April 2, 2024) – Racing Optics, an optics industry leader that specializes in multi-layer laminated tearoffs, will continue its affiliation with the 36th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac® Pet Products as the official presenting sponsor of the evening’s Toyota Dash. Padding a longstanding tradition, Racing Optics’ affiliation with the Brad Doty Classic spans nearly two decades, celebrating 17 years as a major partner in 2024.

Contested at the home of “Ohio’s Finest Racing,” and once again sanctioned by the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, the 36th Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac® Pet Products will stir up Attica Raceway Park headlines on Tuesday, July 16. The event will feature a full World of Outlaws program including qualifying time trials, heat races, Toyota Dash presented by Racing Optics, Last Chance Showdown, and of course, a 40-lap main event awarding $15,000-to-win.

“As racers, Bart Wilson and his family knew there was a need for a better tearoff, and what they developed was, and is by far, the best tearoff in the world,” said Brad Doty, co-promoter of the Brad Doty Classic. “Not only are they used in all forms of short track racing, but they are also utilized in NASCAR and IndyCar, as well as an array of other industries. I just wish Racing Optics tearoffs were available when I was racing…it must be nice to be able to see what is in front of you, especially in heavy traffic when the mud and dirt is blasting your face shield.”

Stemming from Orange County, California, before making the move to Las Vegas, Nevada, Racing Optics has been a fixture in the motorsports industry since 1999, continuously expanding its market reach while quickly becoming the country’s top developer and provider of multi-layered laminated tearoffs. Boasting a strong pedigree of safety, performance, and productivity, all of which influenced by company founders Bart, Steve, and Seth Wilson, Racing Optics eventually expanded their reach into the military and medical industries, utilizing diversification to develop multiple divisions including RO Tactical, RO Medical, RO Industrial, RO Windshield, and RO Protective.

Today, Racing Optics stands out as a necessity at all levels of motorsports, providing protection and visibility to competitors ranging from the local weekend warrior to NASCAR, IndyCar and Formula 1.

“We are very fortunate that Racing Optics has been a faithful partner and has chosen to have their name and logo associated with this event for 17 years,” Doty added. “They help make this event a reality.”

The newest edition of the Brad Doty Classic will feature the Greatest Show On Dirt for the 19th time in the event’s history. With Mother Nature only interfering twice, 33 Brad Doty Classics have been contested with 25 different winners crowned, most recently NASCAR Cup Series champion, “Yung Money” Kyle Larson, who secured his third Brad Doty Classic championship with a perfect 40-lap performance on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Impressive enough, Larson’s 2023 Brad Doty Classic triumph was a second consecutive – a feat no driver, not even “The King” Steve Kinser, has ever achieved.

ABOUT RACING OPTICS:

Racing Optics Inc was founded in 1999 in Orange County California and is now located in Las Vegas Nevada. The company has continued to expand into other markets building on the legacy of the Wilson Family in racing.

The Wilsons have deep motorsports roots, going back to the 1940s when Dempsey Wilson, Bart and Steve’s father, began building and racing roadsters. Dempsey progressed to compete in the Indy 500, alongside many of the greats like AJ Foyt and Parnelli Jones. Dempsey was also a founding member of SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association). With the family’s competitive spirit driving their success, the Wilson brothers combined their expertise in optics with their racing heritage to revolutionize the way motorsports racers maintain clear vision.

Racing Optics multi-layer laminated-tearoffs have become a fixture in professional and competitive racing alike, championed by legends like Tony Stewart, Ricky Carmichael and countless other winners.

TICKETS:

ADDITIONAL RACING OPTICS MEDIA:

ADDITIONAL BRAD DOTY CLASSIC MEDIA:

BRAD DOTY CLASSIC WINNERS:

ATTICA RACEWAY PARK

1989 – Steve Kinser

1990 – Jack Hewitt

1991 – Bobby Allen

1992 – Rained Out

1993 – Mark Keegan

1994 – Danny Smith

1995 – Randy Kinser

1996 – Dale Blaney

1997 – Tyler Walker

1998 – Jeff Shepard

1999 – Butch Schroeder

2000 – Kelly Kinser

2001 – Danny Smith (2)

2002 – Alvin Roepke

2003 – Dean Jacobs

2004 – Greg Wilson

2005 – Stevie Smith

LIMALAND MOTORSPORTS PARK

2006 – Joey Saldana

2007 – Jac Haudenschild

2008 – Jason Meyers

2009 – Steve Kinser (2)

2010 – Dale Blaney (2)

2011 – Donny Schatz

2012 – Kerry Madsen

2013 – Donny Schatz (2)

2014 – Paul McMahan

2015 – Rained Out

ATTICA RACEWAY PARK

2016 – Donny Schatz (3)

2017 – David Gravel

2018 – Donny Schatz (4)

2019 – Brock Zearfoss

2020 – Kyle Larson

2021 – Spencer Bayston

2022 – Kyle Larson (2)

2023 – Kyle Larson (3)