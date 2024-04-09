JASON SMITH APPOINTED AS PRESIDENT OF USAC RACING

From USAC

Speedway, IN (April 9, 2024) – USAC Racing, the esteemed governing body overseeing various competition divisions within the United States Auto Club, proudly announces the appointment of Jason Smith as its new President.

This significant leadership change reflects USAC’s remarkable growth over the past decade, marked by its expansion into off-road, powersports, and road racing.

With over 20 years at USAC in various competition positions, Jason Smith brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in motorsports leadership to his new role. With a deep understanding of the industry and a passion for advancing racing at all levels, Smith is poised to lead USAC Racing into its next chapter of success.

The newly formed President position of USAC Racing will report to the United States Auto Club’s CEO Kevin Miller, and work alongside the executive team reporting to the USAC Board of Directors.

“USAC Racing has undergone tremendous growth and transformation over the past 15 years,” remarked Kevin Miller, CEO of the United States Auto Club. “Jason’s appointment as President of our Competition Division signifies our commitment to further expanding our presence in the racing world while upholding the values and standards that have defined USAC for decades. I am honored to have worked with him since my first day at USAC in 2007.”

In his new capacity, Jason Smith will oversee the strategic direction and day-to-day operations of USAC Racing, working closely with stakeholders to ensure the continued success and growth of the organization. His vision for USAC includes enhancing the fan experience, fostering innovation in racing technology, and cultivating a diverse and inclusive racing community.

“I am honored to lead USAC Racing at such an exciting time in its history,” said Jason Smith. “The past decade has seen remarkable expansion and diversification within our organization, and I am committed to building upon this foundation to further elevate USAC’S position as a leader in motorsports”

Under Jason Smith’s leadership, USAC Racing will continue to support and promote a wide range of racing disciplines, including sprint cars, midgets, Silver Crown, off-road, powersports and road racing. With a focus on innovation, inclusivity, and excellence, USAC Racing remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsports and providing thrilling experiences for fans and participants alike.