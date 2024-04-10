Farmer City Practice Night Canceled; Focus Shifts to Exciting Illini 100 Weekend

From Nick Graziano

FARMER CITY, IL (April 10, 2024) – With heavy rain moving into Farmer City Wednesday night and continuing throughout the day on Thursday, according to Precision Weather Service, World of Outlaws, Xtreme Outlaw and track officials have agreed to cancel Thursday’s Illini 100 practice night.

The decision comes after consulting Wayne Mahar of Precision Weather Service. With rain Wednesday and Thursday, but sunny weather Friday and Saturday, officials wanted to preserve the facility and track, so fans and drivers are given the best conditions for the Illini 100 weekend at Farmer City Raceway.

With this move, the focus now shifts to Friday and Saturday’s racing events, which will feature the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models, Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota and MARS Modifieds.

A stout field is expected in each field with multiple Illinois stars such as four-time World of Outlaws champion Brandon Sheppard, reigning World of Outlaws champion Bobby Pierce, 2022 World of Outlaws champion Dennis Erb Jr., 2022 Xtreme Outlaw Midget champion Zach Daum and more.

The weekend will also feature the return of reigning Xtreme Outlaw champion Jade Avedisian as she joins the Series for its debut at Farmer City Raceway.

Pit gates will open at 12 p.m. (CT) and grandstands will open at 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Hot Laps are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. with racing to follow. There will be an autograph session on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. with World of Outlaws and Xtreme Outlaw Midget drivers.

