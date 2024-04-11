NASCAR & HIGH LIMIT COLLIDE FOR “UNCLE CHICKEN’S SIPPIN’ WHISKEY STOCKYARD STAMPEDE PRES. BY WHISKEY MYERS” SATURDAY AT TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

From High Limit Racing

Kyle Larson, Kasey Kahne, Brent Marks, Jacob Allen, and the Kubota High Limit Racing High Rollers hit the Dirt Track at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 13 for the Uncle Chicken’s Sippin’ Whiskey Stockyard Stampede presented by Whiskey Myers. NASCAR drivers Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Chase Briscoe will also move from “the big track” to the dirt track for the night!

Everything You Need to Know Before Heading to the Track:

Uncle Chicken’s Sippin’ Whiskey Stockyard Stampede presented by Whiskey Myers

Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024

Pit Gates: 2:00 PM

Grandstands: 3:30 PM

Tickets: Tickets (reserved seating and general admission) are available to purchase online. Bypass the lines and purchase your tickets, today! All pre-purchased ticket drivers are eligible for the Durst Dice Roll to win some cold, hard cash!

Pit Passes: Pit passes are NOT available for pre-purchase and will be available at the track the day of the event.

Bags & Prohibited Items: All bags will be subject to search upon arrival. Guests are permitted to have a maximum of two bags upon entry. The following items will NOT be permitted: coolers, umbrellas, glass or ceramic containers of any kind, firearms, laser pointers, noise makers, knives longer than three inches in length, seat cushions with metal components, collapsible chairs, frisbees, beach balls, any display of the confederate flag, outside food or beverage, fireworks, dry ice, obscene or indecent clothing, aerosol cans (with the exception of sunscreen), selifie sticks, tripods, manopods, illegal substances, wagons, drones, skateboards, hoverboards, roller skates, and bicycles.

Camping: For camping inquiries, contact hricther@texasmotorspeedway.com

Streaming: If you can’t make it to the track, catch all of the action Live on FloRacing!