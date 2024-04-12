OHSWEKEN SPEEDWAY SPECIAL EVENT TICKET AND CAMPING RESERVATIONS START APRIL 15TH & 16TH

By Adam Ross

April 10, 2024, OHSWEKEN, ON – Event tickets and camping reservations open for Ohsweken Speedway fans Monday, April 15th, and Tuesday, April 16th. The 2024 racing season is packed with excitement, and fans can confirm plans for major events next week.

“Returning customers can log in and buy tickets on Monday, April 15th, as they have in the past,” said Speedway General Manager Clinton Geoffrey. “On Tuesday, April 16th, sales open to public.”

Ohsweken Speedway hosts two events in 2024 where camping reservations are available. Thunder on the Grand will rock the speedway from Thursday, July 11th, until Saturday, July 13th.

Freshstone Brands, Nitro 54 Variety and Sit ‘n Bull Tire bring the Nascar Canada Series presented by Pinty’s and Evirum to the track July 11th along with a $5,000-to-win 360 sprint car race, and the popular crate sprint cars. On the second night Nitro 54 Variety and Sit’n Bull Tire present a $10,000-to-win 360 sprint car race supported by the Northeast Late Model Alliance and the crate sprint cars.

The final night of Thunder on the Grand shifts to two-wheeled excitement when Nitro 54 Variety and Sit’n Bull Tire bring the Flat Track Canada Motorcycles along with the Northern Micro Sprint Nationals to the fans.

“All three nights of Thunder on the Grand will be amazing,” said Geoffrey. “We’ve tightened up the schedule from last year, and we’ve also moved the program from early in the week towards the weekend. We plan on packing the property for this one.”

Concluding the 2024 Ohsweken Speedway schedule is the speedway’s flagship event – the re-imagined three-day Northern Nationals Weekend.

Nitro 54 Variety, Arrow Express, and Sit’n Bull Tire present all three nights of the Nationals. The inaugural Northern Thunder Stock Nationals will take place Thursday, September 12th. The night traditionally reserved for 360 sprint car and crate sprint car practice will now include the most prestigious thunder stock event in Ohsweken Speedway’s history.

On Friday, September 13th the crate sprint car division takes center stage with the Northern Crate Nationals highlighting the show accompanied by 360 sprint cars, thunder stocks and mini stocks.

The year-ending extravaganza culminates Saturday, September 14th with the 20th running of the Northern Sprint Car Nationals for 360 sprint cars. Crate sprint cars accompany the 360 sprint cars for Saturday’s card.

“We expect camping to sell out for both of these events,” said Geoffrey. “We have always managed to find a spot for everyone, but demand has never been higher.

“The 2024 major events are the greatest spectacles we have ever scheduled. We look forward to wowing our fans.”

For more information on Ohsweken Speedway please visit www.OhswekenSpeedway.com . Fans can use this link https://ohswekenspeedway.ca/tickets/ to make reservations next week.

About Ohsweken Speedway: Opened in 1996, Ohsweken Speedway is a motorsports complex and event centre featuring a 3/8 mile clay oval auto racing track and 1/6 mile clay oval Micro Sprint and Karting track. The facility is owned by the Styres family, and located in the village of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement racing program runs from May to September each year, featuring 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks, and Mini Stocks, while the facility also hosts weekly Micro Sprint and Kart racing on Thursday nights.

