Cap Henry rebounds with Attica Spring Nationals win

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – After crashing on opening night at Attica Raceway Park a couple of weeks ago, defending track champion Cap Henry of Republic, Ohio, rebounded with a dominating performance Saturday, April 13 to take the $6,000 top prize of the Core & Main Spring Nationals presented by Erie Blacktop and Smith Paving.

Henry, aboard the Jeff Ward Motorsports #33W, led all 30 laps of the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprint A-main though he was challenged early by Cale Thomas and held off a charging Emerson Axsom late for his 17th career Attica division win, placing him seventh on the all-time 410 win list at the track.

Axsom drove from ninth to a second place finish with Greg Wilson, Trey Jacobs and Zane DeVault rounding out the top five on the challenging track that took over four inches of rain the two days prior to the event.

“I’ll be honest, it was all I had to hang onto that thing. I needed those red flags and cautions. The car was really good…I’d say I was about 50 percent. I knew we had to get going and I was trying to pick my pace and maintain for a long time. Cale (Thomas) showed me his nose wing once and got by me in traffic and luckily the caution came out and we got it back. This goes to these guys over here (his crew). I tore this thing up a couple of weeks ago and they put it back together and never gave up,” said Henry beside his Premier Planning Services, Jeff Ward Demolition, Ohio Logistics, Primal Tee Shop, Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts, FK Rod Ends, Griff’s Engines backed machine.

Jimmy McGrath of Clyde, Ohio, has finished led a lot of 305 sprint features and finished second a lot. He finally got the monkey off his back Saturday at Attica, leading all 25 laps of the Fremont Fence feature to claim his first ever sprint car win. It wasn’t easy for McGrath as many cautions and red flags caused several restarts with one caution actually handing him back the lead after Jamie Miller had just passed him.

Steve Rando, Brandon Moore, Tyler Shullick and John Ivy would round out the top five.

“This feels good…it doesn’t seem real. I wasn’t thinking about a lot. I just drove it as hard as I could right through the middle and hoped it stuck and stayed on all fours,” said McGrath beside his Awesome Racewear, Wood Wizard, Level Utilities, Level Performance, JP Builders, BSE Fab. WDLC Sheds, Sulfer Town Pub, D2 Excavating backed #5jr.

Attica Raceway Park will be back in action Friday, April 19 on Baumann Auto Group/7L Construction/Venture Visionary Partners Night. The All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group will kick off its season for the 410 sprints as will the NAPA of Bryan AFCS presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales for the 305 sprints. The Dirt Nerds Podcast Powered by Propane UMP Late Models will also be in action.

About Core & Main – hdswaterworks.com

Core & Main is the Nation’s largest distributor of waterworks products. Core & Main distributes a complete line of water, sewer, fire protection, and storm drain products to serve the needs of both contractors and municipalities in all aspects of public works and private construction industries. These products are integral to building, repairing and maintaining water systems and serve as part of the basic municipal infrastructure required to support population and economic growth, and residential and commercial construction. The nearest Core & Main locations are in Ashland and Amherst! Find out more at hdswaterworks.com

About Erie Blacktop – https://www.erieblacktop.com

Erie Blacktop is located just outside of Sandusky, Ohio on Tiffin Ave. and is part of the Erie Group of companies. Erie Blacktop offers paving services while the Erie Group also offers trailer manufacturing through Pegasus Trailers. Founded in 1968, Erie Blacktop offers construction services for parking lots, tennis courts, running tracks, highways, roads, municipal buildings and runways. Erie Blacktop maintains a fleet of trucks and provides repair and renovation services for streets. Erie Blacktop is hiring! Check out job openings at erieblacktop.com

About Smith Paving – www.spenorwalk.com

Established in 1978, Smith Paving and Excavating in Norwalk, Ohio is a specialty contractor with emphasis on miscellaneous concrete work. Their expertise over the years includes concrete streets, curb and gutter, drives and sidewalk. Smith Paving is diverse enough to handle slipping concrete barrier walls and white topping overlay to stamped concrete drives, walks and stamped barrier wall.

Saturday, April 13, 2024

Core & Main Spring Nationals

410 Sprints – Callie’s Performance Products

Qualifying

1.23-Cale Thomas, 13.685; 2.22-Cole Duncan, 13.854; 3.1-Nate Dussel, 13.891; 4.2-Ricky Peterson, 13.896; 5.7N-Darin Naida, 13.907; 6.29-Zeth Sabo, 13.916; 7.35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.925; 8.W20-Greg Wilson, 13.932; 9.33W-Cap Henry, 13.938; 10.21K-Larry Kingseed Jr, 13.952; 11.101-Kalib Henry, 13.963; 12.32-Bryce Lucius, 13.973; 13.25R-Jordan Ryan, 13.975; 14.4-Zane DeVault, 14.026; 15.15K-Creed Kemenah, 14.048; 16.16-DJ Foos, 14.068; 17.78-Justin Clark, 14.104; 18.5E-Bobby Elliott, 14.149; 19.5-Kody Brewer, 14.186; 20.28M-Conner Morrell, 14.203; 21.5K-Adam Kekich, 14.214; 22.22S-Brandon Spithaler, 14.214; 23.9-Trey Jacobs, 14.224; 24.5T-Travis Philo, 14.290; 25.X-Mike Keegan, 14.332; 26.88N-Frank Neill, 14.380; 27.27-Emerson Axsom, 14.391; 28.11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 14.394; 29.10SR-Keith Sheffer Jr, 14.410; 30.15C-Chris Andrews, 14.424; 31.19-TJ Michael, 14.428; 32.49X-Tim Shaffer, 14.433; 33.14R-Sean Rayhall, 14.442; 34.91-Tyler Gunn, 14.459; 35.12-Luke Griffith, 14.484; 36.70-Henry Malcuit, 14.605; 37.8S-Brayton Phillips, 14.742; 38.15H-Mitch Harble, 14.785; 39.75-Jerry Dahms, 14.920; 40.9H-Lance Heinberger, 99.998; 41.3J-Jacob Begenwald, 99.999; 42.98-Robert Robenalt, 99.999;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 33W-Cap Henry[4] ; 2. 32-Bryce Lucius[2] ; 3. 15K-Creed Kemenah[1] ; 4. 5T-Travis Philo[5] ; 5. 49X-Tim Shaffer[7] ; 6. 101-Kalib Henry[3] ; 7. 19-TJ Michael[6] ; 8. 12-Luke Griffith[8] ; 9. 9H-Lance Heinberger[9]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 4-Zane DeVault[2] ; 2. W20-Greg Wilson[4] ; 3. 78-Justin Clark[1] ; 4. 21K-Larry Kingseed Jr[3] ; 5. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[5] ; 6. 10SR-Keith Sheffer Jr[6] ; 7. 15H-Mitch Harble[8] ; 8. 3J-Jacob Begenwald[9] ; 9. 8S-Brayton Phillips[7]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 5E-Bobby Elliott[1] ; 2. 25R-Jordan Ryan[2] ; 3. 2-Ricky Peterson[3] ; 4. 22-Cole Duncan[4] ; 5. 22S-Brandon Spithaler[6] ; 6. 5K-Adam Kekich[7] ; 7. 5-Kody Brewer[5] ; 8. 88N-Frank Neill[8]

Heat 4, Group D – (8 Laps)

1. 35-Stuart Brubaker[1] ; 2. 23-Cale Thomas[4] ; 3. 7N-Darin Naida[2] ; 4. 1-Nate Dussel[3] ; 5. 91-Tyler Gunn[7] ; 6. 16-DJ Foos[5] ; 7. X-Mike Keegan[6] ; 8. 98-Robert Robenalt[8]

Heat 5, Group E – (8 Laps)

1. 27-Emerson Axsom[1] ; 2. 9-Trey Jacobs[2] ; 3. 29-Zeth Sabo[4] ; 4. 14R-Sean Rayhall[6] ; 5. 70-Henry Malcuit[7] ; 6. 28M-Conner Morrell[3] ; 7. 15C-Chris Andrews[5] ; 8. 75-Jerry Dahms[8]

Dash 2 – Computer Man Inc. (6 Laps)

1. 23-Cale Thomas[1] ; 2. 9-Trey Jacobs[2] ; 3. 4-Zane DeVault[4] ; 4. W20-Greg Wilson[6] ; 5. 22-Cole Duncan[3] ; 6. 35-Stuart Brubaker[5]

Dash 1 – Computer Man Inc. (6 Laps)

1. 33W-Cap Henry[1] ; 2. 1-Nate Dussel[6] ; 3. 32-Bryce Lucius[4] ; 4. 5E-Bobby Elliott[2] ; 5. 27-Emerson Axsom[3] ; 6. 25R-Jordan Ryan[5]

B-Main 1 – (8 Laps)

1. 49X-Tim Shaffer[2] ; 2. 101-Kalib Henry[1] ; 3. 70-Henry Malcuit[4] ; 4. 22S-Brandon Spithaler[3] ; 5. 19-TJ Michael[6] ; 6. 5K-Adam Kekich[5] ; 7. 15C-Chris Andrews[8] ; 8. 5-Kody Brewer[7] ; 9. 9H-Lance Heinberger[11] ; 10. 3J-Jacob Begenwald[9] ; 11. 98-Robert Robenalt[10]

B-Main 2 – (8 Laps)

1. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[2] ; 2. 16-DJ Foos[1] ; 3. 28M-Conner Morrell[5] ; 4. 91-Tyler Gunn[3] ; 5. 10SR-Keith Sheffer Jr[4] ; 6. 88N-Frank Neill[9] ; 7. 15H-Mitch Harble[6] ; 8. 12-Luke Griffith[8] ; 9. 8S-Brayton Phillips[11] ; 10. 75-Jerry Dahms[10] ; 11. X-Mike Keegan[7]

A-Main 1 – (40 Laps)

1. 33W-Cap Henry[1] ; 2. 27-Emerson Axsom[9] ; 3. W20-Greg Wilson[8] ; 4. 9-Trey Jacobs[4] ; 5. 4-Zane DeVault[6] ; 6. 1-Nate Dussel[3] ; 7. 5E-Bobby Elliott[7] ; 8. 22-Cole Duncan[10] ; 9. 25R-Jordan Ryan[11] ; 10. 49X-Tim Shaffer[21] ; 11. 7N-Darin Naida[16] ; 12. 29-Zeth Sabo[17] ; 13. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[22] ; 14. 35-Stuart Brubaker[12] ; 15. 16-DJ Foos[24] ; 16. 15K-Creed Kemenah[13] ; 17. 2-Ricky Peterson[15] ; 18. 78-Justin Clark[14] ; 19. 14R-Sean Rayhall[20] ; 20. 101-Kalib Henry[23] ; 21. 23-Cale Thomas[2] ; 22. 32-Bryce Lucius[5] ; 23. 21K-Larry Kingseed Jr[19] ; 24. 5T-Travis Philo[18]

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence Co.

Qualifying

1.26-Jamie Miller, 14.296; 2.61-Tyler Shullick, 14.388; 3.36-Seth Schneider, 14.478; 4.7M-Brandon Moore, 14.527; 5.5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr., 14.585; 6.49i-John Ivy, 14.586; 7.3X-Blayne Keckler, 14.592; 8.19R-Steve Rando, 14.635; 9.5DD-Dustin Dinan, 14.637; 10.2-Brenden Torok, 14.653; 11.12X-Dustin Stroup, 14.714; 12.8K-Zach Kramer, 14.772; 13.9R-Logan Riehl, 14.809; 14.0-Bradley Bateson, 14.814; 15.10TS-Tyler Schiets, 14.830; 16.63-Randy Ruble, 14.835; 17.18-Ben Watson, 14.841; 18.28-Shawn Valenti, 14.860; 19.5M-Mike Moore, 14.869; 20.1W-Paul Weaver, 14.905; 21.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 14.938; 22.3M-Logan Mongeau, 14.961; 23.2S-Jackson Sebetto, 15.020; 24.319-Steven Watts, 15.083; 25.51M-Haldon Miller, 15.171; 26.12-Dylan Watson, 15.316; 27.28S-Chris Smith, 15.586; 28.8-Jim Leaser, 15.710; 29.18Z-Brian Razum, 16.506; 30.85-Dustin Feller, 99.997; 31.98-Dave Hoppes, 99.998; 32.26S-Lee Sommers, 99.999;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[4] ; 2. 19R-Steve Rando[2] ; 3. 3X-Blayne Keckler[3] ; 4. 8K-Zach Kramer[1] ; 5. 0-Bradley Bateson[5] ; 6. 63-Randy Ruble[6] ; 7. 1W-Paul Weaver[7] ; 8. 26S-Lee Sommers[8]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 49i-John Ivy[3] ; 2. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[4] ; 3. 2-Brenden Torok[2] ; 4. 12-Dylan Watson[5] ; 5. 18-Ben Watson[1] ; 6. 28S-Chris Smith[6] ; 7. 98-Dave Hoppes[8] ; 8. 85-Dustin Feller[7]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 5M-Mike Moore[1] ; 2. 12X-Dustin Stroup[3] ; 3. 9R-Logan Riehl[2] ; 4. 7M-Brandon Moore[4] ; 5. X15-Kasey Ziebold[5] ; 6. 51M-Haldon Miller[7] ; 7. 3M-Logan Mongeau[6] ; 8. 8-Jim Leaser[8]

Heat 4, Group D – (8 Laps)

1. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[2] ; 2. 36-Seth Schneider[3] ; 3. 61-Tyler Shullick[4] ; 4. 28-Shawn Valenti[5] ; 5. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[1] ; 6. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[6] ; 7. 319-Steven Watts[7] ; 8. 18Z-Brian Razum[8]

B-Main 1 – (8 Laps)

1. X15-Kasey Ziebold[2] ; 2. 0-Bradley Bateson[1] ; 3. 51M-Haldon Miller[4] ; 4. 1W-Paul Weaver[5] ; 5. 63-Randy Ruble[3] ; 6. 3M-Logan Mongeau[6] ; 7. 8-Jim Leaser[8] ; 8. 26S-Lee Sommers[7]

B-Main 2 – (8 Laps)

1. 18-Ben Watson[1] ; 2. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[4] ; 3. 319-Steven Watts[6] ; 4. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[2] ; 5. 18Z-Brian Razum[8] ; 6. 28S-Chris Smith[3] ; 7. 98-Dave Hoppes[5] ; 8. 85-Dustin Feller[7]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[1] ; 2. 19R-Steve Rando[4] ; 3. 7M-Brandon Moore[2] ; 4. 61-Tyler Shullick[9] ; 5. 49i-John Ivy[8] ; 6. X15-Kasey Ziebold[17] ; 7. 36-Seth Schneider[7] ; 8. 0-Bradley Bateson[19] ; 9. 2-Brenden Torok[12] ; 10. 9R-Logan Riehl[13] ; 11. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[20] ; 12. 319-Steven Watts[22] ; 13. 51M-Haldon Miller[21] ; 14. 12-Dylan Watson[15] ; 15. 18-Ben Watson[18] ; 16. 28-Shawn Valenti[16] ; 17. 26-Jamie Miller[6] ; 18. 8K-Zach Kramer[14] ; 19. 3X-Blayne Keckler[11] ; 20. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[3] ; 21. 12X-Dustin Stroup[10] ; 22. 5M-Mike Moore[5]