FLORIDA INVASION SET FOR SANDUSKY MSR OPENER APRIL 27

From Must See Racing

April 14, 2024 – Must See Racing Sprint Series Presented by Perfit-Parts confirmed today that no less than four drivers who were either born in Florida, or reside in Florida, are expected to compete in the opener April 27.

The 2024 MSR season will kick off April 27 with a twin-bill of winged sprint car racing at the famed ½ mile Sandusky Speedway in northern Ohio. In addition to the MSR National Series, the MSR Midwest Lights Series will be in action.

Joe Ligouri, Davey Hamilton Jr., Troy DeCaire, and Tommy Nichols will be the Florida representatives expected to compete.

Interestingly, all but DeCaire have found victory lane in the state of Florida already in 2024. Joe Liguori won the co-sanctioned MSR event with the Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series event at Inverness, FL in early March. Ligouri’s win was worth $10,000.

Hamilton Jr. has won twice already in 2024 and was a three-time MSR feature winner in 2023. Nichols has a lone winged sprint car event victory at Showtime Speedway on March 9. He bested the event that also included Hamilton Jr. Decaire is a former two-time MSR champion and is no stranger to MSR victory lane. All four drivers are more than capable of staking claim to the MSR opener.

The MSR opener is expected to draw a strong contingent of cars and the complete list of entrants will be released as they are confirmed over the next week.

Defending MSR champion Jason Blonde is expected to defend his title in 2024 and is expected to participate in the opener. Blonde claimed his first series championship last season after have winning multiple championships with other series in the past. He claimed the 2023 MSR season opener at Berlin Raceway and never looked back.

An open practice is scheduled for Friday night April 26 at Sandusky which will allow most teams to shake their cars down for the first time in 2024.

For more info on Must See Racing please visit www.mustseeracing.com for up to the minute info.