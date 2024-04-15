Jake Kouba Wins Pirtek Renegades at Cedar Lake

New Richmond, WI, April 13, 2024

Mid-summer like conditions greeted the traditional sprints of the Pirtek Renegades who returned to their home stomping grounds for the second event of the 2024 season at Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wisconsin. Eighteen cars were on hand to qualify in a pair of heat races, with the Adams Estates/Kiki’s Salsa heat #1 going to Cam Schafer, while Jake Kouba nabbed the win in the James Ackerley Construction/Rapid Press heat race #2. Schafer bested all drivers amassing 130 passing points advancing from his seventh starting position to win his qualifier.

Brad Cunningham and Zach Nelson paced the field for the start of the Pirtek feature, with Cunningham scored as the leader after the first circuit. With five laps in the books, Schafer had taken over the top spot, leaving Jake Kouba and Cunningham dueling for runner-up ahead of Bryan Roach and Nelson. Keen spectators may have noted the #93 of Brad Petereson. Unable to complete his heat race due to a temperamental carburetor, “Surfin’ Safari” started 17th on the grid, and had surfed his way up to sixth by the crossed flags. A lap 15 caution bunched up the field with Schafer poised to score his second consecutive win, but Kouba wrestled away the top spot with three to go, and fended off myriad challenges from Schafer to secure his parking spot in Pirtek victory lane. Behind Kouba, it was Schafer, Roach, Peterson, and Zach Widdes rounding out the top five.

The Pirtek Renegades next event will be Friday and Saturday, April 19 and 20, when both the winged and traditional sprints descend on CLS as part of Cedar Lake’s Legendary Opener. More information on upcoming events for the Pirtek Renegades, as well as links to other Renegades series, can be found at www.umsprints.com, or on facebook.

RESULTS:

Feature (20 Laps): 1. 6-Jake Kouba[3]; 2. 54-Cam Schafer[5]; 3. 99-Bryan Roach[4]; 4. 93-Brad Peterson[17]; 5. 10Z-Zach Widdes[6]; 6. 11J-Jori Hughes[10]; 7. 2C-Brad Cunningham[1]; 8. 25A-Ashley Williams[13]; 9. 7X-Dan Atchison[18]; 10. 955-Lucas Grosinger[11]; 11. 57-Ryan Buck[14]; 12. 76-Edison Aldrich[15]; 13. 95-John Vaillancourt[12]; 14. 07-Zack Nelson[2]; 15. THE1-Tony Gernert[16]; 16. C4-Carl Wade[8]; 17. 20L-Lucas Logue[7]; 18. 6X-Mark Martin[9]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 54-Cam Schafer[7]; 2. 99-Bryan Roach[2]; 3. 20L-Lucas Logue[6]; 4. 6X-Mark Martin[4]; 5. 10Z-Zach Widdes[9]; 6. 955-Lucas Grosinger[8]; 7. 57-Ryan Buck[5]; 8. (DNF) 93-Brad Peterson[3]; 9. (DQ) 7X-Dan Atchison[1]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 6-Jake Kouba[1]; 2. 2C-Brad Cunningham[7]; 3. C4-Carl Wade[4]; 4. 07-Zack Nelson[8]; 5. 11J-Jori Hughes[6]; 6. 25A-Ashley Williams[2]; 7. 95-John Vaillancourt[9]; 8. 76-Edison Aldrich[5]; 9. THE1-Tony Gernert[3]