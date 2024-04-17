BOSS Ready To Open 2024 Season at Atomic

By Aaron Fry

The MPD Racing Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series will make a second attempt at opening the new season on Saturday at Atomic Speedway. Perhaps it was meant to be, that the planned opener rained out days ago. For it was Atomic Speedway that started it all for the tour in 2011. Ione, California’s Justin Grant won that event nearly 13 years ago, on his way to USAC stardom. Now, another new beginning on the fast high banks of Atomic are set to take place.

Defending tour champion, Ricky Lewis, will lead the traditional sprint car stars into Saturday’s action. The Oxnard, California star led the tour in wins one year ago and returns to defend his title in the Stensland/Halley Motorsports number 41. The old adage that it “gets lonely at the top” may not be the case in 2024 for Lewis. Defending tour runner-up, Korbyn Hayslett of Troy, Ohio, looks to improve just one spot take the top spot.

The majority of the teams from a year ago are poised to return, including Jesse Vermillion, Lee Underwood, Steve Little, Dustin Ingle, Brian Ruhlman and Blake Vermillion along with new names like Rylan Gray from Greenfield, Indiana and Anton Hernandez from Arlington, Texas. Will any of the local drivers pull the wings off to take on the traveling bandits on their home turf?

Joining the BOSS sprint cars will be the IMCA Ohio Thunder 305 winged sprints along with late models, and legend cars. Pit gates will open at 1 pm with general admission opening at 3 pm. Hot laps are set for 4 with racing at 6:30. Adult general admission is just $20 with seniors and veterans admitted for $15. Students 11-16 are just $10. Adult pit passes are $35 with kid 6-10 able to get pit passes for just $15.

This event will pay the standard 2024 BOSS purse as follows: 2000, 1000, 750, 650, 550, 500, 450, 425, 400, 375, 350, 340, 330, 320, 310, 300, 300, 300, 300, 300. Heat races will pay the top 4 finishers: 40, 30, 20, 10 along with $50 bonus awards for hard luck, hard charger, lucky pill draw and highest finishing steel block engine. Heat and bonus money are provided by Poske’s Performance Parts, Outsider’s Merchandise & Apparel, Elizabeth Gardner Photography, Victory Fuel, All Star Performance, Cowen Truck Line, All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads and E A Home Supply. The main event winner will also get a free Hoosier Racing Tire.

For competing teams, all cars must be on four corner Hoosier Racing Tires. The right rear must be a Medium, H15 or D15A. We do not mark tires. All drivers must utilize a Raceceiver radio at all times the cars are under power. We will be using the yellow Westhold transponders and the track will have some for rent. There are no entry fees or membership fees to race with BOSS. Mufflers are NOT required at Atomic Speedway.

With race tracks needing all the support they can right now, we encourage everyone to please attend the races in person. There is nothing like the excitement of being at the track. The sights, the sounds, and the smell of methanol can’t be duplicated at home. However, if you just can’t make it to the track, you can catch the event live on TheCushion.com.