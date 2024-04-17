Paul Nienhiser Opens 2024 In Victory Lane

PETERSEN MEDIA

Saturday night at 34 Raceway, Paul Nienhiser brought his 2024 season to life as he piloted Scott Bonar’s No. 50 entry to a win with the Sprint Invaders.

“We didn’t get off to a great start, as we struggled in hot laps and I didn’t feel very good,” Paul Nienhiser said. “Scott and I have some great chemistry after a racing the last few years together, and we made all the right changes for the rest of the night.”

Lining up eighth in his heat race aboard the Midland performance/Kinney Racing Engines backed No. 50 entry the Chapin, IL driver had his elbows up on the Burlington, IA bullring as he sliced and diced his way to the front.

Putting on a show early in the night, Nienhiser picked up a second-place finish which put him as the high point earner on the night heading into the Dash.

Pulling the two-pill in the Dash Draw, Nienhiser got the jump and left the field in his wake. Powering his way to the win, Nienhiser looked to keep a very strong night rolling as the win put him on the pole of the feature event.

When the race went green, Nienhiser mashed the throttle and powered his way out to the early lead aboard the Heartland Trailer MFG/Rockstar Wraps mount. Working his way to the cushion by the fifth circuit, Nienhiser would brush the wall but was for worse for wear.

Despite having damage to both his right rear and right front wheels, both held air, and Nienhiser continued to race on.

Putting on a clinic out front, Nienhiser was able to score the season opening victory with the Sprint Invaders for the second consecutive season and put himself in a tie for 4th with Terry McCarl on the Sprint Invaders All-Time Wins list, and is now tied for the most all-time Sprint Invaders wins at 34 Raceway.

“Brad, Jessi, and the 34 Raceway crew had the racing surface absolutely spectacular all night,” Nienhiser noted. “It was slick all the way around and led up to a razor thin cushion that was technical to run. Scott had our car so good, and I could put it anywhere I needed to go. I want to thank Scott, Travis, Lucas, and Zoom for their help all night long. Also thanks to Matt Kinney of Kinney Racing Engines for supplying us with engines that can win races on any given night.”

Nienhiser would like to thank CAM2 Lubricants, Midland Performance Inc., MB Heating & Cooling Inc., Buffalo Wild Wings, T&K Tree Services, Morrow Brothers Ford Inc., American Rental Center, Signature Signs, Lanny Auringer, Matt Bradway, Wessler Bros. Agency Inc., Haverfield Construction-Concrete, Dropped Mobile, David Mason, AB&C Moving, Maxim Racing, Engler Machine and Tool, Rider Racing Engines, Simpson Race Products, and Super Shox for their support.

Nienhiser would also like to thank Heartland Trailer Manufacturing, Rockstar Wraps, Kinney Racing Engines, and Stronghurst Collision Center for their support of Scott Bonar’s No. 50 car.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races-1, Wins-1, Top 5’s-1, Top 10’s-1

ON TAP: Nienhiser will get right back to racing this Friday night as he will debut a new PNR No. 9x at Jacksonville Speedway.

