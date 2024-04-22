APRIL 27TH NARC SPRINT CAR SHOW AT STOCKTON POSTPONED UNTIL MAY 19TH

By Jim Allen

(4/18/24) Auburn, CA … The Northern Auto Racing Club (NARC) sprint cars announced the postponement of the April 27th race scheduled at the Stockton Dirt Track. The race is rescheduled for Sunday, May 19th, as part of a two-day NARC sprint car doubleheader weekend that includes the Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare (May 18th.)

The Stockton event will become a twilight show with qualifying taking place around 4:00 p.m. Also on the card is BCRA midgets.

Due to a tight turnaround time between other events taking place at the fairgrounds, promoter Tony Noceti is unable to complete the track improvements he promised after the NARC season opener.

“After the April 6th show, I was provided with several suggestions on how to improve the new layout and I committed to getting those completed,” said Noceti. “These will help promote better racing, improve safety, and a better overall flow to the event. I need all of them completed before we race again.”

The next event on the NARC schedule is the Chris & Brian Faria Memorial at the Tulare Thunderbowl on May 4th.