Low temps create high excitement at Wayne County! Ricky Peterson Wins

From William Burkhart

The evening began with the Pine Tree Towing and Recovery sprint cars. Chris Meyers and Ricky Peterson would lead the 17 car field to the green. Caution would come out for a spin on lap 2 where the suspension on Meyers 38K collapsed. Lap 8 would see another regular having bad luck this time being Henry Malcuit on his side in the 70 car along with the 31C of PA traveler Chase Matheny. Once green flag action commenced it was all Ricky Peterson with Lee Jacobs in pursuit until a late race yellow would bunch up the field. Peterson continued to run his line and claim his first victory of 2024 with Jacobs and Spithaler finishing second and third respectively.

The Malcuit’s Tavern UMP late models took center stage next. Doug Drown and Kyle Moore would lead the field to the green. The Lap 1 curse struck again as Moore lost power entering turn 3. It had appeared to be all Doug Drown until Rusty Schlenk came alive in the latter stages of the race. Drown kicked the car back up to claim his second win in 2024 and second of the weekend. Rusty Schlenk and JR Gentry finishing behind Drown.

The Flynn’s Tire & Auto Center modifieds would see Late Model veteran Ryan Markham and young gun Vinnie DePizzo lead the field to their 20-lap feature. DePizzo would take the early lead as second place was a revolving door of drivers. Around lap 8 Loudonville’s Jimmy Humphrey would find some speed and go door to door with the Youngstown driver until lap 12 when Humphrey would finally secure the Lead. A late race yellow would stack up the field. On the final restart Ryan Markham found a ton of speed to rocket past DePizzo and Humphrey and steal the win.

The newly sponsored Glass House Super Stocks saw a couple of racing veterans duke it out for 15 laps with Charlie Duncan in the Fred Snyder 77 and Doug Drown in the Bob Daugherty 21D. Duncan seemed to find a run on the bottom lap after lap but couldn’t get by Drown who was working that top side. Drown ripped the lip to hard fought win over Duncan with Braden Tucke in third.

The Joyride Transport Mini Stocks would be the closing act for our evening of racing. Blowout prelim winner Zach Hershey and former opening night winner Johnny Bruce led the field to the green. Hershey would pull off after a pair of laps with engine issues and after some beating and bumping Anthony Collins would lead the charge with Bruce in pursuit. Lap 8 is where Robert Searls in the Markey owned 420 would go a vicious flip into the turn four wall. He was thankfully uninjured. The 4 lap dash would end with Collins picking up the win. Defending track champion Doug Hensel in second place. Johnny Bruce fought off many drivers to secure a third place spot.

WCS will be back in action this Saturday April 26th for another exciting Fast Five program!

Media Results for 4/20/2024 at Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, OH

Pine Tree Towing & Recovery 410 Sprints 16 Entries

A Feature 25 Laps | 00:28:35.286

1. 2P-Ricky Peterson[1]; 2. 22-Brandon Spithaler[5]; 3. 81-Lee Jacobs[3]; 4. 5E-Bobby Elliott[8]; 5. 38-Leyton Wagner[7]; 6. 6J-Jonah Aumend[15]; 7. 20B-Cody Bova[9]; 8. 8S-Brayton Phillips[10]; 9. 7DK-Dylan Kingan[12]; 10. 22R-Ryan Fredericks[14]; 11. 8T-Tanner Tecco[16]; 12. 9-Lance Heinberger[13]; 13. (DNF) 7-Troy Kingan[11]; 14. (DNF) 70-Henry Malcuit[6]; 15. (DNF) 31C-Chase Metheney[4]; 16. (DNF) 38K-Chris Myers[2]

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:07:39.652

1. 2P-Ricky Peterson[4]; 2. 81-Lee Jacobs[2]; 3. 22-Brandon Spithaler[1]; 4. 38-Leyton Wagner[3]; 5. 20B-Cody Bova[5]; 6. 7-Troy Kingan[6]; 7. 9-Lance Heinberger[7]; 8. (DNF) 6J-Jonah Aumend[8]

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:04:32.452

1. 38K-Chris Myers[2]; 2. 31C-Chase Metheney[1]; 3. 70-Henry Malcuit[4]; 4. 5E-Bobby Elliott[6]; 5. 8S-Brayton Phillips[5]; 6. 7DK-Dylan Kingan[3]; 7. 22R-Ryan Fredericks[7]; 8. 8T-Tanner Tecco[8]

Qualifying 8 Laps | 00:02:10.399

1. 2P-Ricky Peterson, 00:14.660[5]; 2. 70-Henry Malcuit, 00:14.871[10]; 3. 38-Leyton Wagner, 00:14.900[9]; 4. 7DK-Dylan Kingan, 00:15.090[3]; 5. 81-Lee Jacobs, 00:15.117[13]; 6. 38K-Chris Myers, 00:15.174[14]; 7. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 00:15.231[4]; 8. 31C-Chase Metheney, 00:15.259[7]; 9. 20B-Cody Bova, 00:15.486[16]; 10. 8S-Brayton Phillips, 00:15.658[8]; 11. 7-Troy Kingan, 00:15.840[1]; 12. 5E-Bobby Elliott, 00:16.103[2]; 13. 9-Lance Heinberger, 00:16.188[11]; 14. 22R-Ryan Fredericks, 00:16.787[15]; 15. 6J-Jonah Aumend, 00:17.155[12]; 16. 8T-Tanner Tecco, 00:18.793[6]