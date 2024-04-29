SUPER DIRT CUP CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT SCHEDULED FOR JUNE 19TH

By Jim Allen

(4/28/24 – ) Burlington, WA … The Northern Auto Racing Club announced details about the fast approaching June 19th Super Dirt Cup Charity Golf Tournament in Washington. The fun-filled scramble-format tournament will be held at Avalon Golf Links as part of a multitude of fan and race team engagement events tied around the three-day June 20-22 Super Dirt Cup at Skagit Speedway. A portion of the proceeds go to the not-for-profit NARC Benevolent Fund and Rayce Rudeen Foundation.

Sign-ups include golf, cart, box lunch, gift bag and and awards. Cost is $100 per player, or $400 per foursome. All prizes will be presented at the special Fan Appreciation event taking place at Railroad Pub & Pizza at 5:00 p.m. on the same day. (located at 122 S. Spruce Street, Burlington, WA 98233.)

Hole sponsorships, along with special category sponsorships, are also available. All payments must be received by June 5, 2024.

“We added the golf tournament to our fan and racer activities last year and it was a huge success,” stated Jon Hager, Skagit Speedway track manager. “Avalon Golf Links is a great venue and we plan to step it up a few notches and raise some money for a couple of good causes. We are looking forward to a very successful tournament.”

The tournament sign-up form can be found on the NARC410.com schedule page (Schedule).

For more information, please contact Jim Allen at (714) 397-7417 or at jallen@NARC410.com.

NOTE: The Jim Raper Super Dirt Cup is a lucrative $62,000 to win, NARC-sanctioned three-day sprint car show at Skagit Speedway, featuring all of the top drivers and teams on the left coast, plus several national touring drivers. Indiana’s Tyler Courtney, and California-native Justin Sanders took home the big money the past two seasons.