Jackson Motorplex Opening Season With Livewire Printing Company 360 Shootout Presented by Tweeter Contracting on May 24

JACKSON, Minn. (April 29, 2024) – The 2024 season opener at Jackson Motorplex is less than four weeks away.

The dirt oval kicks off the season on May 24 with the Livewire Printing Company 360 Shootout presented by Tweeter Contracting. It’s an all-sprints event showcasing the Gunderson Racing Inc. Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 sprint cars and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars presented by Heser Auto & Detailing.

The 360 sprint car drivers will duke it out for a $3,000 top prize during the Wieskus Memorial. Additionally, there is a $250 Hard Charger Award courtesy of Quick Change Rebuilds and bonus money throughout the program for competitors in honor of the Wieskus Family.

The Jackson Motorplex season opener will be the first Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars presented by Heser Auto & Detailing race of a five-race slate this year. The overall champion will earn a $1,000 bonus courtesy of Heser Auto & Detailing. There is also a $1,000 bonus for the highest finisher in combined points at Jackson Motorplex and Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D., this season.

Race tickets for the season opener are available for purchase online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from May through September, including races with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Midwest Power Series, Midwest Sprint Touring Series and more.