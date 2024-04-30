“KANSAS KLASH” MIDWEEK MOENY SERIES EVENT AT 81 SPEEDWAY

From High Limit Racing

The stars of Kubota High Limit Racing are heading to 81 Speedway in Park City, Kansas, for the $20,000-to-win Midweek Money Series “Kansas Klash.”

NASCAR star Kyle Larson will “rumble” with Midweek Money Series point leader Corey Day, Brad Sweet, Rico Abreu and more on Wednesday night!

Everything You Need to Know Before You Go:

“KANSAS KLASH” AT 81 SPEEDWAY

Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Pit Gates: 2:00 PM

Grandstands: 4:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Tickets: General admission tickets are available to purchase online. Adults are $40, kids 6-12 are $20, while kids 5 & under are free. Purchase tickets at the link below. (REMINDER: Durst Dice Roll winners are randomly selected from our list of pre-purchased tickets!)

Pit Passes: Pit passes are NOT available for pre-purchase and will be available at the track the day of the event. Pit pass upgrades will be available, however, your grandstand ticket must be purchased and scanned prior to obtaining your pit pass.

Bags & Prohibited Items: There is a clear bag policy for this event. No stadium seats will be allowed for this event. All bags will be subject to search upon arrival. No firearms, fireworks, or weapons of any kind are permitted. Umbrellas and outside food and beverage are also prohibited. There is also no smoking permitted in the grandstand area.

Parking: Tailgate parking in the pit area is available for purchase online or at the track for $50. All guests in the car must purchase a pit pass. General admission parking is free.

Camping: For camping inquiries, contact 81 Speedway at 316-755-1781.

Streaming: If you can’t make it to the track, catch all of the action Live on FloRacing!