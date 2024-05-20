Dirty Deeds 25 For Williams Grove 358 Sprints Is May 31

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – A new event for the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprint cars at Williams Grove Speedway is nearing as the first Dirty Deeds 25 of the season is slated for Friday night, May 31.

The Dirty Deeds 25 will pay $2,500 to the winner out of a purse worth nearly $12,000 for the limited sprints.

Action, including Diamond Series racing for the 410 sprint cars, gets underway at 7:30 pm.

A second version of the race will take place later this season at Williams Grove, on August 30.

Thanks to Bill Devine and Devine Motorsports, Hard Charger and Hard Luck Awards will be handed out after the Dirty Deeds main event, worth $250 each.

Heats will be lined up via regular handicapping with the feature lineup set using straight-up finishes from the heats.

Dirty Deeds Repair and Fabrication LLC., of Honey Brook is the title sponsor of the Dirty Deeds 25.

Winners so far this season in the 358 sprint division at Williams Grove have been Dylan Norris, Doug Hammaker and Andy Best.

Hammaker is the current 358 sprint point leader at the track.

