Williams Grove Trone Tribute Race Paying 10K To Win Is Friday

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway will present the Hoosier Diamond Series John Trone Tribute Race for Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars, presented by HVAC Distributors, coming up this Friday night, May 24.

The PASS/IMCA 305 sprint cars will also be part of the holiday weekend program.

Action including time trials for the 410 sprints and fireworks gets underway at 7:30 pm.

The 25-lap Trone Tribute race will pay the sprint car drivers a hefty $10,039 to win out of a total purse nearing $30,000!

The fastest qualifier in time trials will receive $300 as the Fast Tees Fast Time Award winner.

Honoring No. 39 car owner John Trone of Hanover, pre-race activities in the infield will include interviews with current Trone Driver Callum Williamson along with former drivers Chase Dietz, TJ Stutts, Cory Haas and others.

Infield festivities will run from approximately 540 until 6:45.

Event sponsor HVAC Distributors Inc. based in Mount Joy is a full-service wholesale distributor and manufacturers representative of residential and light commercial heating and air-conditioning equipment and accessories.

In business since 1987, HVAC Distributors Inc. serves the residential new construction, residential replacement and light commercial segments of the HVAC industry in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Northern Virginia, Eastern Ohio and Western New York.

Adult general admission for May 24 is $30 with students ages 13-20 admitted for just $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval's official website located at www.williamsgrove.com