LEVAN MACHINE & TRUCK EQUIPMENT PRESNT THE RICH MAR FLORIST KUBOTA HIGH LIMIT 410 SPRINTS AT GRANDVIEW SPEEDWAY TUESDAY NIGHT, MAY 28

By Bob Miller

BECHTELSVILLE, PA APRIL 30, 2024 . . . . . . The Kubota High Limit 410 sprints are heading to the Grandview Speedway on Tuesday night, May 28 to open the NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series of 2024. Levan Machine & Turck Equipment of Fleetwood, PA present the Rich Mar Florist 35-lap 410 sprint main event that will pay $20,000 to winner. The Tuesday night, May 28 event will get underway at 7:30 PM,

Advance tickets are now available at: www.tickethoss.com. General admission tickets on race night are $40, children 6-11 are $20, children 5 and under will be admitted for free. The Pit Fee is $45 and a license is not required. (Pit tickets are not available on Ticket Hoss).

Also on the program will be a warm-up session and a 15-lap feature for both the Modified and Sportsman Vintage cars. These two feature events will provide some added entertainment during the show when the 410 sprints require some additional time to prep for their next event. Our goal remains to have an efficiently run show that is completed by 10 PM.

As part of this big event, Thunder on the Hill and Kubota High Limit Racing will honor the Keystone State Quarter Midget Racing Club that race in Schnecksville, PA. The popular quarter midget racers will have a pre-race display and take part in opening night ceremonies on Tuesday, May 28.

The Grandview Speedway weekly Saturday night racing program has already opened for 2024 with nothing short of excellent track conditions to start off the season.

This is a rare occasion and certainly a special treat for race fans of the Tri-State Area as the Kubota High Limit sprints have limited dates here in the northeast. In fact, Grandview is just one of two tracks in the area hosting the national 410 sprint touring division.

Rico Abreu currently has a hold on the Grandview Speedway, winning the last two events he competed in at the one-third mile high banked oval. Another driver to watch is Corey Day of Clovis, CA who is currently red hot on the Kubota High Limit Series.

Tyler Courtney is no stranger to the fastest “bull ring” in the East and he’ll be in the field along with multiple World of Outlaw Champion Brad Sweet. Brent Marks, Jacob Allen and Anthony Macri all have strong roots here in Pennsylvania. Marks, Allen and Marci are also looking for their first Thunder on the Hill victory.

As an added incentive for the local drivers, Pioneer Pole Buildings posted a $2,000 bonus for any Pennsylvania sprint car driver that takes the win in the 35 lap Kubota High Limit 410 Sprint event.

The PPB $2,000 bonus is an added eye catcher to lure the best of Pennsylvania to the Hill. Just a few of the local drivers with their eye on the bonus include Danny Dietrich, Freddie Rahmer, TJ Stutts, Tim Buckwalter, Kyle Reinhardt, Lance Dewease, Tyler Ross, Kyle Moody, Ryan Taylor, Tyler Esh and Ryan Smith just to name a few.

On race night, Tuesday, May 28 gates will open at 4:00 PM at the first turn gate for advance ticket holders and general admission tickets will go on sale at 4:30 PM. Qualifying begins at 7:30 PM. In the event of rain, Wednesday night, May 29 will be the rain date with a starting time of 7:30 PM.

NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series 2024 Event Dates

Tuesday, May 28 7:30 PM (rain date: Wednesday, May 29 7:30 PM)

Levan Machine & Truck Equipment present:

The Rich Mar Florist

Kubota High Limits 410 Sprints 35 laps Plus Vintage Cars

$20,000 To Win Plus $2,000 PPB Bonus to any PA driver that wins

Advance tickets on sale NOW at www.TicketHoss.com

Tuesday, June 11 7:30 PM

Pioneer Pole Buildings Night

17th Annual Eastern Storm USAC Non-Wing National Tour

The Jesse Hockett Classic 40 laps $6,000 to Win!

Plus 358 Modifieds* PPB $2,000 first time Modified Winners Bonus

Tuesday, July 2 7:30 PM

HVAC Distributors Partners for Success Night

Red Robin PA 410 Sprint Speed Week

The Hodnett Cup $10,000 to win 35 laps

Plus 358 Modifieds* PPB $2,000 first time Modified Winners Bonus

*NASCAR points

Grandview Speedway Contact Information Track Phone: 610-754-7688

GPS USERS: 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505

Located less than a mile off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown, PA

Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Phone: 443-513-4456

Series Website: http://www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com

Track Website: http://www.grandviewspeedway.com

Twitter/Instagram: @TOTHRACING

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/thunderonthehill

THUNDER ON THE HILL 2024 SPONSORS

NAPA Auto Parts and NAPA Auto Care Centers are returning for their 32nd year as proud sponsors of the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series. NAPA Auto Parts Stores and Auto Care Centers are proud to be associated with Bob Miller, the Rogers Family and the Thunder on the Hill Series at Grandview Speedway. We realize the local race tracks are the heart of racing in the community and we are thrilled to be part it.

Rich Mar Florists are proud to be your award-winning in-person and online floral gifting company that makes sending as enjoyable as receiving. Rich Mar has always been a family business with the intent of giving back to the community that makes us who we are today. We have created a seamless shopping experience to help you make anyone’s day better…in the Lehigh Valley and beyond. Rich Mar Florists is located in Allentown, PA and services the Lehigh Valley and beyond. Visit: https://richmarflorist.com Call: 610-437-5588

Levan Machine & Truck Equipment is a full-service CNC machine shop and work truck upfitter located just outside Reading, PA. Check out our full line of truck bodies, truck, van and trailer equipment and learn more about our machining, welding and driveline capabilities,trailer equipment, including snowplows, and salt spreaders. To learn about our capabilities, at: www.levanmachine.com. Call: 610-944-7455

Pioneer Pole Buildings is the premier builder of post frame buildings in PA, NJ, DE, MD, WV, VA and NY. Founded in 1998, Pioneer Pole Buildings has established a solid reputation for providing customers with top-quality buildings at very affordable prices. They also place a high priority on creating a superior building experience for their customers, BEFORE …DURING …and AFTER construction.

Visit: www.pioneerpolebuildings.com, Call 1-888-448-2505 or visit us online at P P B 1 dot com to connect with us. “Your vision, our family’s expertise-let’s build together”