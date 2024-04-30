Star and Oswego Speedway’s Four-Race 350 Supermodified Mini-Series Opens Saturday, May 11 with $1,947 to Win Bob Webber Sr. / Jim Martel Memorial

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (April 29, 2024) – With the 2024 season right around the corner, excitement has ramped up for the 350 Supermodified division as the Star and Oswego Speedways have joined forces to form a four race mini-series with a pair of events each at the eastern New Hampshire and northern New York ovals.

Both the Star and Oswego Speedway continue to be united under the same rules package, with the goal of ensuring fair competition and maximizing potential for close, competitive racing.

A major change for 2024 is the introduction of Hoosier Racing Tires at Star Speedway. This will mark the first time since the division’s inception at Oswego in 2018 that both tracks are utilizing the same tire manufacturer.

“We’re excited to team up with Star Speedway for this new mini-series that will unite the top 350 Super drivers from both tracks,” said Oswego race director, Chuck Handley. “We expect intense competition and higher car counts at both tracks, so race fans and drivers are in for an exciting season.”

As part of honoring the legacies of Bob Webber Sr. and Jim Martel, further announcements can be expected regarding bonuses aimed at supporting the teams and boosting 350 Supermodified racing in New England and New York.

Fans and participants are encouraged to stay tuned for more updates and announcements leading up to the season opener. With the combined efforts of Star and Oswego Speedways, the future of 350 Super racing is in good hands.

Oswego Speedway’s 73rd season of racing will take the green flag on Saturday, May 25th, with the 75-lap Jim Shampine Memorial for Novelis Supermodifieds, 35-lap Tony White Memorial for Pathfinder Bank SBS, and a 30-lap Memorial Day Weekend special for J&S Paving 350 Supers serving as the lid lifters.

Two open practice sessions will be held prior to the first event including on May 18th from 1 to 5pm, and May 24th from 6 to 10pm.

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at the Oswego Speedway making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.

2024 STAR / OSWEGO SPEEDWAY 350 SUPERMODIFIED MINI-SERIES:

Saturday, May 11 – Star Speedway (Bob Webber Sr. / Jim Martel Memorial)

Saturday, May 25 – Oswego Speedway (73rd Season Kickoff)

Sunday, September 1 – Oswego Speedway (68th Oswego Classic)

Saturday, September 14 – Star Speedway (59th Star Classic)

BOB WEBBER SR. / JIM MARTEL MEMORIAL PAYOUT – STAR SPEEDWAY – SATURDAY, MAY 11:

$1,947

$1,000

$800

$650

$550

$500

$450

$400

$350

ALL OTHERS $300

*OSWEGO CARS RECEIVE EXTRA $300 TO START