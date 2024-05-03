See the “Track Tribute to Eldora Speedway” in Your Next Visit to Knoxville!

By Bob Baker

(National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum) May 3, 2024 – The National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville, Iowa, hopes to see you this summer for our “Track Tribute to Eldora Speedway” exhibit! The exhibit, is currently on display through October 1, and features the cars, memorabilia, and much more from one of the most revered tracks in sprint car and motor racing history, Eldora Speedway (1954-Present)!

Sprint Cars, a dirt late model, a midget and several items of memorabilia are exhibited in honor of the famous western Ohio facility. In addition, videos showcasing the track, and memorabilia are also part of the exhibit.

The cars on display this summer include the Jim Linder 1975 Eldora championship sprint car, the Elder Cadillac #55 driven by Tom Bigelow, the 2004 King’s Royal champion Jason Sides #7s, the Keith Kunz #97 midget driven by Rico Abreu to the 2016 Four Crown win, Donnie Moran’s 2001 million dollar late model, the Shark Racing #1s driven by Logan Schuchart to the 2023 Sprint Car Million win, the Nickles Bros. #31 driven by Shane Carson to the first Eldora Nationals win, the Williams #8, Doug Wolfgang’s 1990 King’s Royal winner, and Brent Marks 2022 Historical Big One and King’s Royal winner. Also on the grounds are Tim Allison’s Eldora track championship #11 and Kenny Jacobs #71m that won the 1994 Historical Big One.

“The history of Eldora Speedway is a large one,” says Museum Coordinator Bill Wright. “From Earl Baltes cutting the track out on his land, to the passing of the torch to Tony Stewart, it has seen so much over eight decades. It’s hard to represent the entire history of a track like Eldora, but we feel we’ve done our best to select a variety of cars and moments that will bring back memories for our visitors. We’d be remiss if we didn’t thank those who made it possible. Nine of our cars have nine different owners including the Linder family, Sides Motorsports, Keith Kunz, Donnie Moran, Shark Racing, Mike Nickles, Tony Stewart and Brent Marks. We also couldn’t do this without memorabilia contributions from Eldora Speedway, Kelly Lincoln, Veronica Frost, and others. We feel the exhibit will be great for not only the fans of Eldora, but anyone wanting to learn more about it!”

Stay tuned as “Track Tribute to Eldora Speedway” t-shirts and posters will be available as well. You will be able to purchase them at the museum, by visiting www.SprintCarStuff.com, or by calling 641 842-6176.

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!