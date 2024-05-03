SUNDAY’S WINCHESTER USAC SILVER CROWN ENTRY LIST REVEALED

By Richie Murray

Winchester, Indiana (May 2, 2024)………Twenty-two cars and drivers are expected to be on hand when the USAC Silver Crown National Championship visits the 37-degree high banks of Indiana’s Winchester Speedway this Sunday, May 5.

Among the entries for the 33rd running of the Rich Vogler Classic are seven-time USAC Silver Crown champion Kody Swanson (Kingsburg, Calif.), who has won the event in each of the past two seasons. Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.) is also entered, and the 2020 Silver Crown champion captured the inaugural series race at Winchester back in 2021.

They’re among the three past USAC Silver Crown champions in Sunday’s field along with defending titlist Logan Seavey (Sutter, Calif.). Swanson, Grant and Seavey headline a group of competitors which includes six past USAC Silver Crown series winners, four of whom are vying for a first Winchester win: Seavey, Bobby Santos (Franklin, Mass.), C.J. Leary (Greenfield, Ind.) and Davey Hamilton Jr. (Boise, Idaho).

The list of experienced Winchester Silver Crown racers consists of Derek Bischak (3rd in 2023), Taylor Ferns (3rd in 2022), Travis Welpott (6th in 2021), Kaylee Bryson (7th in 2023), Kyle Robbins (8th in 2021-22), Mario Clouser (9th in 2023), Nathan Byrd (11th in 2022), Gregg Cory (15th in 2022), Trey Burke (16th in 2023), Kyle Steffens (17th in 2023) and Dave Berkheimer (19th in 2021).

First-time Winchester Silver Crown entrants this Sunday include Dakoda Armstrong (New Castle, Ind.), Tyler Roahrig (Plymouth, Ind.), Nathan Moore (Kaufman, Texas), Trey Osborne (Columbus, Ohio) and Jackson Macenko (Cincinnati, Ohio).

Sunday’s Rich Vogler Classic features the USAC Silver Crown National Championship, plus Crown Vics and Vintage Cars. Pit pass sales, pit parking and display parking begins at 8am Eastern. Spectator gates open at 10am. Silver Crown practice hits the track at noon. Silver Crown qualifying starts at 1:15pm. An on-track autograph session will take place at 2:20pm. Opening ceremonies are scheduled for 3pm. The 100-lap Silver Crown feature will take the green flag at 3:10pm.

General admission tickets are $30 (ages 13 and up). Reserved seating is $35. Children age 12 and under are free. Children reserved seats are $15. Pit passes are $40 apiece. All tickets are available at gate on race day. Save $5 by purchasing advance tickets online at www.eliteracingpromotions.com.

================

2024 RICH VOGLER CLASSIC ENTRY LIST:

08 KYLE STEFFENS/St. Charles, MO (Steffens Motorsports)

5 DAKODA ARMSTRONG/New Castle, IN (C & A Motorsports)

6 C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN (Klatt Enterprises)

7 KYLE ROBBINS/New Castle, IN (KR Racing)

18 TRAVIS WELPOTT/Pendleton, IN (Welpott Racing)

19 DAVEY HAMILTON JR./Boise, ID (Legacy Autosport-Robert Wilson Racing)

22 LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Rice Motorsports-Abacus Racing)

26 KAYLEE BRYSON/Muskogee, OK (Sam Pierce)

31 DAVE BERKHEIMER/Mechanicsburg, PA (Berkheimer Racing)

32 GREGG CORY/Shelbyville, IN (Williams-Cory Racing)

40 NATHAN BYRD/Goodyear, AZ (Legacy Autosport-Robert Wilson Racing)

41 TYLER ROAHRIG/Plymouth, IN (Michael Newman)

48 (R) NATHAN MOORE/Kaufman, TX (Chip Thomas-Joe Moore)

60 TREY BURKE/Alvin, TX (Legacy Autosport-Robert Wilson Racing)

77 KODY SWANSON/Kingsburg, CA (Doran-Binks Racing)

81 (R) TREY OSBORNE/Columbus, OH (BCR Group)

91 JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (Hemelgarn Racing)

92 MARIO CLOUSER/Auburn, IL (Kazmark Motorsports)

98 BOBBY SANTOS/Franklin, MA (DJ Racing)

124 (R) JACKSON MACENKO/Cincinnati, OH (Brad Hayes Racing-Nick Bohanon Racing)

131 DEREK BISCHAK/Angola, IN (Derek Bischak)

555 TAYLOR FERNS/Shelby Township, MI (Taylor Ferns Racing)

(R) represents a USAC Silver Crown Rookie of the Year contender