Dewease Wins First For Shearer, 115th For Himself At Williams Grove

Mechanicsburg – Lance Dewease scored the first career 410 sprint car win for car owner Barry Shearer at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night, taking $6,000 for the 115th career victory of his own driving career at the oval in Lawrence Chevrolet sprint car action.

Dewease’s win came in the Hoosier Diamond Series World of Outlaws tune-up event as the track and competitors prep for the upcoming May 10 and 11 two-day outlaws stand at Williams Grove.

In the HJ Towing and Recovery 358 sprint main, it was Doug Hammaker leading flag to flag to pick up the win.

The start of the 25-lap 410 sprint main was slowed when TJ Stutts looped his car on the opening lap.

Chad Trout, who started on the pole, led the first five circuits over Anthony Macri before Dylan Norris slowed on the backstretch.

And then three laps later the pace was slowed again, this time for a spun Callum Williamson.

After setting quick time earlier in the night, Macri appeared poised to make a bid for control of the race moments later when he suddenly slowed on the ninth tour and pulled pitside.

During the caution period, Chase Dietz who had inherited second, was penalized two spots for being out of line for the previous two restarts.

This placed Lance Dewease in second for the new green but Trout pulled away when action resumed, leaving Lance far behind.

However as the race worked into its final stages, Dewease began circling the track faster and faster and at the same time leader Trout began struggling to work his way through the second corner.

This gave Dewease the chance he needed and the Fayetteville flyer dive-bombed Trout for the lead with a third turn move on the 21st lap but before the circuit could be scored another caution flag slowed the pace.

This placed Trout back at the point with Dewease and last week’s winner Troy Wagaman Jr. giving chase.

Trout would survive at the front for tow more laps before trying to slam the door in the first turn on lap 23.

And with that Dewease simply changed lanes and rallied to his outside in the second corner to blast out front and to the win by 2.472 seconds.

Wagaman would end up second followed by Dietz, 15th starter Devon Borden and Freddie Rahmer.

A faltering Trout rode home sixth followed by Danny Dietrich, Logan Wagner, Aaron Bollinger and Justin Whittall.

Dewease credited Trout for having the fastest car in the main event.

Heats went to Stutts, Wagaman and Dietz with Norris taking the B Main.

Trout earned the pole for the feature by claiming the dash.

Macri set fast time in qualifying with a lap of 16.766 seconds.

Doug Hammaker, the defending 358 sprint car track champion, started on the pole of the 20-lap feature for the division and was never heeded for the victory.

He raced through traffic during the final nine circuits to get his 11th career checkers at the track.

Nat Tuckey chased Hammaker the entire distance before finishing second.

Cole Young finished third followed by Chase Gutshall and Adam Carberry.

Sixth through 10th went to Cody Fletcher, Kyle Spence, Derek Locke, Seth Schnoke and Justin Foster.

Heats were taken by Logan Rumsey, Carberry and Spence with Preston Lattomus taking the consolation race.

Feature Finishes:

5/3/24

410 sprints, 25 laps: 1. Lance Dewease, 2. Troy Wagaman Jr., 3. Chase Dietz, 4. Devon Borden, 5. Freddie Rahmer, 6. Chad Trout, 7. Danny Dietrich, 8. Logan Wagner, 9. Aaron Bollinger, 10. Justin Whittall, 11. Cameron Smith, 12. Lucas Wolfe, 13. Kyle Moody, 14. Kyle Reinhardt, 15. Tony Jackson, 16. Dylan Norris, 17. TJ Stutts, 18. Dylan Cisney, 19. Jake Karklin, 20. Anthony Macri, 21. Ryan Taylor, 22. Callum Williamson, 23. Steve Buckwalter, 24. Austin Bishop

DNQ: Jeff Miller, Jordan Givler, Ryan Wilson, Matt Miller, Kyle Keen, Bryn Gohn, Ryan Newton

358 sprints, 20 laps: 1. Doug Hammaker, 2. Nat Tuckey, 3. Cole Young, 4. Chase Gutshall, 5. Adam Carberry, 6. Cody Fletcher, 7. Kyle Spence, 8. Derek Locke, 9. Seth Schnoke, 10. Justin Foster,11. Wyatt Hinkle, 12. Chris Frank, 13. Frankie Herr, 14. Steve Owings, 15. Preston Lattomus, 16. Chad Criswell, 17. Zach Newlin, 18. Matt Findley, 19. Dwight Leppo, 20. Tyler Ulrich, 21. Andy Best, 22. Cole Knopp, 23. Joe Timmins, 24. Jake Galloway

DNQ: Kruz Kepner, Rob Taylor, Cole Small, Samuel Miller, Nick Yinger, Dylan Norris

DNS: Logan Rumsey