Mintz gets late race pass for 410 Attica win

ATTICA, Ohio – Craig Mintz was able to maneuver his car anywhere he wanted on a fast Attica Raceway Park Friday, May 10 and it paid off for his 17th career 410 sprint car victory at “Ohio’s Finest Racing” venue on Edward Jones Investments-Mike Neill financial advisor/American Powersports Night.

The Gibsonburg, Ohio driver – a former Attica 410 sprint track champion – executed a perfect slider on race-long leader Greg Wilson to take the lead on lap 26 of the 30-lap Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprint feature and drove to the $4,000 win over Wilson, Cap Henry, Zeth Sabo and DJ Foos.

Henry’s third place run helps him close the gap in the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads-Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group points as he looks to defending his series’ title.

“When the tires actually cooled down we got faster. We were really good for about three laps there. Three and four was just kind of hold your own at the top and if you could gain ground in one and two…which this race car could…that helped you get runs down the back stretch to do those sliders. Hats off to these guys, Chris, Rich, my dad, my wife and kids. We do this part time and we like to have fun,” said Mintz beside his Real Geese Decoys, Modern Woodman of America, Seagate Sandblasting, Brown Family Construction, Linder’s Speed Equipment, Bettsville Legion, DMI Racing, Keizer Wheels backed #09.

The Whistle Stop Presents the Dirt Nerds Podcast Powered by Propane UMP Late Models had a busy night at Attica Raceway Park. First a 25 lap make-up feature from last week was held that produced a bizarre and exciting finish.

Rusty Schlenk led the first 20 laps but a radiator hose let go and put water down and second place challenger JR Gentry spun. Schlenk went pit side and Ashland, Ohio’s Ryan Markham who had also been challenging up front, took the lead and held off a late race challenge from Kyle Moore and Jeff Babcock for his 24th career Attica win worth $3,000.

“I knew my car was pretty good and we were right there on them. Sometimes you have to take what you can get,” said Markham of his B&B Drain Service, Beer Barrel Drive Thru, After Burner Performance, Chuys Tacos & Margaritas, Monster Motors, Last Mango Soap Company, Backin the Barn, Boutique, Ocala Restaurant Supply, Mar Trucking, Schaeffers Racing Oil by Kevin Hill, TGR Performance sponsored #5M.

In the night’s regular late model feature Schlenk took the lead from Gentry on lap 14 and held off a late race charge from Moore who had spun on the opening lap and came from the tail. Gentry, Gregg Haskell and Devin Shiels rounded out the top five. It was Schlenk’s 40th career win in the late models at Attica.

“We have a cooling problem obviously. We blew a radiator hose in the first feature. I was trying to baby it and I was trying to run around there half-throttle but Gentry was there and I over-heated it and blew the hose. That was a $3,000 loss for an $18 part. I was watching the board and I knew Kyle Moore was coming….he’s been very good competition. We were running hot again so I wasn’t trying to push it,” said Schlenk beside his Buckeye Concrete Coatings, Terry Hendricks Auto Group, Velocita USA, Dominator Race Products, Tom Finch Auto, Domination Race Cars, All Star Performance backed #91.

The Fremont Fence 305 Sprints also put on a fantastic feature event. Dustin Stroup grabbed the lead at the drop of the green and held the point for nine laps before John Ivy took over. Ivy continued to slice through traffic, leading until lap 20 when defending track champion Jamie Miller came to life. Miller had to fend off Ivy, then Paul Weaver and finally Bryan Sebetto to get his second win of the year at Attica and the 41st 305 win of his career at the track. Sebetto, Weaver, Ivy and Stroup rounded out the top five.

“We were way to tight early but as the race went on and the fuel load burned off this car took off,” said Miller beside his Boca Construction, JLH General Contractors, Kenny Kolb Farms, Tuck Pointing America, Queen of Clean, Smitty’s Pizza, Roberts & Sons Contracting, Pizza Wheel, Crown Battery, Reedtown Tavern, Fostoria Mod Shop, Sandy’s Dad, Gressman Powersports, Phil Rister, Slade Shock Technology backed #26.

Coming Friday, May 17 the World of Outlaw NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series invades Attica Raceway Park.

Attica Raceway Park

Friday, May 10, 2024

410 Sprints – Callie’s Performance Products

Qualifying

1.4*-Tyler Street, 12.620; 2.25R-Jordan Ryan, 12.704; 3.16-DJ Foos, 12.756; 4.29-Zeth Sabo, 12.807; 5.35-Stuart Brubaker, 12.858; 6.2-Ricky Peterson, 12.893; 7.32-Bryce Lucius, 12.914; 8.33W-Cap Henry, 12.921; 9.101-Kalib Henry, 12.931; 10.W20-Greg Wilson, 12.949; 11.7N-Darin Naida, 12.965; 12.70-Henry Malcuit, 13.023; 13.12-Luke Griffith, 13.082; 14.15C-Chris Andrews, 13.091; 15.X-Mike Keegan, 13.099; 16.10SR-Keith Sheffer Jr, 13.119; 17.14R-Sean Rayhall, 13.148; 18.71M-Max Stambaugh, 13.154; 19.19-TJ Michael, 13.155; 20.49X-Tim Shaffer, 13.178; 21.19P-Paige Polyak, 13.186; 22.91-Tyler Gunn, 13.204; 23.11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 13.223; 24.4-Zane DeVault, 13.338; 25.8S-Brayton Phillips, 13.338; 26.21K-Larry Kingseed Jr, 13.405; 27.5-Kody Brewer, 13.405; 28.09-Craig Mintz, 13.420; 29.1-Nate Dussel, 13.439; 30.15K-Creed Kemenah, 13.515; 31.75-Jerry Dahms, 13.537; 32.90-Jeffrey Neubert, 13.544; 33.7DK-Dylan Kingan, 13.587; 34.7T-Brett Brunkenhoefer, 13.974; 35.29M-logan McCandless, 99.997; 36.99-Cameron Nastasi, 99.998; 37.9-Trey Jacobs, 99.999; 38.23-Cale Thomas, 22,334.000;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 91-Tyler Gunn[2] ; 2. 09-Craig Mintz[1] ; 3. 49X-Tim Shaffer[3] ; 4. 23-Cale Thomas[6] ; 5. 1-Nate Dussel[5] ; 6. 29M-logan McCandless[8] ; 7. 15K-Creed Kemenah[7] ; 8. 70-Henry Malcuit[4]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 7N-Darin Naida[2] ; 2. 35-Stuart Brubaker[4] ; 3. 33W-Cap Henry[3] ; 4. 4-Zane DeVault[6] ; 5. 14R-Sean Rayhall[1] ; 6. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[5] ; 7. 7DK-Dylan Kingan[7] ; 8. 7T-Brett Brunkenhoefer[8]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 29-Zeth Sabo[3] ; 2. 4*-Tyler Street[4] ; 3. 71M-Max Stambaugh[1] ; 4. 32-Bryce Lucius[2] ; 5. 19P-Paige Polyak[5] ; 6. 9-Trey Jacobs[8] ; 7. 21K-Larry Kingseed Jr[6] ; 8. 5-Kody Brewer[7]

Heat 4, Group D – (8 Laps)

1. 101-Kalib Henry[2] ; 2. 16-DJ Foos[3] ; 3. 25R-Jordan Ryan[4] ; 4. 15C-Chris Andrews[1] ; 5. X-Mike Keegan[5] ; 6. 19-TJ Michael[6] ; 7. 75-Jerry Dahms[7]

Heat 5, Group E – (8 Laps)

1. 2-Ricky Peterson[4] ; 2. W20-Greg Wilson[3] ; 3. 10SR-Keith Sheffer Jr[1] ; 4. 12-Luke Griffith[2] ; 5. 8S-Brayton Phillips[5] ; 6. 99-Cameron Nastasi[7] ; 7. 90-Jeffrey Neubert[6]

B-Main 1 – (8 Laps)

1. 1-Nate Dussel[1] ; 2. 19P-Paige Polyak[2] ; 3. 19-TJ Michael[5] ; 4. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[4] ; 5. 15K-Creed Kemenah[6] ; 6. 21K-Larry Kingseed Jr[7] ; 7. 8S-Brayton Phillips[3] ; 8. 7T-Brett Brunkenhoefer[9]

B-Main 2 – (8 Laps)

1. 9-Trey Jacobs[4] ; 2. 14R-Sean Rayhall[1] ; 3. 29M-logan McCandless[3] ; 4. X-Mike Keegan[2] ; 5. 5-Kody Brewer[9] ; 6. 75-Jerry Dahms[7] ; 7. 70-Henry Malcuit[8] ; 8. 7DK-Dylan Kingan[6] ; 9. 99-Cameron Nastasi[5]

A-Main 1 – (30 Laps)

1. 09-Craig Mintz[4] ; 2. W20-Greg Wilson[1] ; 3. 33W-Cap Henry[14] ; 4. 29-Zeth Sabo[5] ; 5. 16-DJ Foos[10] ; 6. 71M-Max Stambaugh[15] ; 7. 23-Cale Thomas[17] ; 8. 4-Zane DeVault[18] ; 9. 7N-Darin Naida[3] ; 10. 32-Bryce Lucius[8] ; 11. 19P-Paige Polyak[23] ; 12. 9-Trey Jacobs[22] ; 13. 101-Kalib Henry[9] ; 14. 91-Tyler Gunn[2] ; 15. 1-Nate Dussel[21] ; 16. 4*-Tyler Street[7] ; 17. 10SR-Keith Sheffer Jr[16] ; 18. 12-Luke Griffith[20] ; 19. 25R-Jordan Ryan[6] ; 20. 15C-Chris Andrews[19] ; 21. 14R-Sean Rayhall[24] ; 22. 49X-Tim Shaffer[13] ; 23. 35-Stuart Brubaker[11] ; 24. 2-Ricky Peterson[12]

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence Co.

Qualifying

1.01-Bryan Sebetto, 13.353; 2.26-Jamie Miller, 13.578; 3.5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr., 13.711; 4.7M-Brandon Moore, 13.751; 5.36-Seth Schneider, 13.771; 6.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 13.776; 7.12X-Dustin Stroup, 13.776; 8.29-Rich Farmer, 13.783; 9.28V-Shawn Valenti, 13.783; 10.5M-Mike Moore, 13.795; 11.10TS-Tyler Schiets, 13.863; 12.5DD-Dustin Dinan, 13.875; 13.34-Jud Dickerson, 13.888; 14.1W-Paul Weaver, 13.911; 15.19R-Steve Rando, 13.967; 16.9R-Logan Riehl, 13.975; 17.2S-Jackson Sebetto, 13.995; 18.49i-John Ivy, 14.005; 19.18-Ben Watson, 14.015; 20.319-Steven Watts, 14.021; 21.26S-Lee Sommers, 14.026; 22.4X-Zach Kramer, 14.030; 23.63-Randy Ruble, 14.096; 24.78-Austin Black, 14.117; 25.2-Brenden Torok, 14.155; 26.12-Dylan Watson, 14.171; 27.0-Bradley Bateson, 14.184; 28.47-Brett Brunkenhoefer, 14.234; 29.51M-Haldon Miller, 14.264; 30.8-Jim Leaser, 14.283; 31.18Z-Brian Razum, 14.336; 32.25G-Nolan Groves, 14.382; 33.85-Dustin Feller, 14.527; 34.1S-James Saam, 14.855; 35.09-Daniel Hoffman, 15.103; 36.3M-Logan Mongeau, 99.999;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[1] ; 2. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[2] ; 3. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[4] ; 4. 19R-Steve Rando[5] ; 5. 319-Steven Watts[6] ; 6. 63-Randy Ruble[7] ; 7. 8-Jim Leaser[9] ; 8. 78-Austin Black[8] ; 9. 5M-Mike Moore[3]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 12X-Dustin Stroup[2] ; 2. 29-Rich Farmer[1] ; 3. 7M-Brandon Moore[4] ; 4. 4X-Zach Kramer[7] ; 5. X15-Kasey Ziebold[3] ; 6. 2-Brenden Torok[8] ; 7. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[5] ; 8. 26S-Lee Sommers[6] ; 9. 85-Dustin Feller[9]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[3] ; 2. 36-Seth Schneider[2] ; 3. 01-Bryan Sebetto[4] ; 4. 34-Jud Dickerson[5] ; 5. 9R-Logan Riehl[6] ; 6. 28V-Shawn Valenti[1] ; 7. 25G-Nolan Groves[8] ; 8. 12-Dylan Watson[7] ; 9. 09-Daniel Hoffman[9]

Heat 4, Group D – (8 Laps)

1. 49i-John Ivy[3] ; 2. 0-Bradley Bateson[1] ; 3. 51M-Haldon Miller[6] ; 4. 3M-Logan Mongeau[9] ; 5. 18Z-Brian Razum[7] ; 6. 18-Ben Watson[2] ; 7. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[4] ; 8. 47-Brett Brunkenhoefer[5] ; 9. 1S-James Saam[8]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

1. 9R-Logan Riehl[2] ; 2. 319-Steven Watts[1] ; 3. 28V-Shawn Valenti[4] ; 4. 63-Randy Ruble[3] ; 5. 12-Dylan Watson[8] ; 6. 78-Austin Black[7] ; 7. 5M-Mike Moore[9] ; 8. 09-Daniel Hoffman[10] ; 9. 8-Jim Leaser[5]

B-Main 2 – (10 Laps)

1. X15-Kasey Ziebold[1] ; 2. 2-Brenden Torok[3] ; 3. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[5] ; 4. 26S-Lee Sommers[7] ; 5. 18Z-Brian Razum[2] ; 6. 85-Dustin Feller[9]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[5] ; 2. 01-Bryan Sebetto[6] ; 3. 1W-Paul Weaver[3] ; 4. 49i-John Ivy[1] ; 5. 12X-Dustin Stroup[2] ; 6. 36-Seth Schneider[8] ; 7. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[9] ; 8. 19R-Steve Rando[13] ; 9. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[4] ; 10. 9R-Logan Riehl[17] ; 11. X15-Kasey Ziebold[18] ; 12. 7M-Brandon Moore[11] ; 13. 34-Jud Dickerson[15] ; 14. 0-Bradley Bateson[7] ; 15. 4X-Zach Kramer[14] ; 16. 51M-Haldon Miller[12] ; 17. 3M-Logan Mongeau[16] ; 18. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[22] ; 19. 28V-Shawn Valenti[21] ; 20. 29-Rich Farmer[10] ; 21. 2-Brenden Torok[20] ; 22. 319-Steven Watts[19]

Late Models – Dirt Nerds Podcast

Qualifying

1.91-Rusty Schlenk, 14.441; 2.1*-Kyle Moore, 14.455; 3.9P-Jeff Babcock, 14.529; 4.1N-Casey Noonan, 14.669; 5.94-Mike Bores, 14.742; 6.5M-Ryan Markham, 14.810; 7.14JR-JR Gentry, 14.857; 8.92-Justin Chance, 14.857; 9.B4U-Brad Eitniear, 15.210; 10.RH03-Gregg Haskell, 15.210; 11.74-Jeff Warnick, 15.296; 12.46-Colin Shipley, 15.385; 13.51-Devin Shiels, 15.471; 14.J28-Jason Henderson, 15.598; 15.16-Steve Sabo, 15.993; 16.27S-Eric Spangler, 16.232; 17.11-Austin Gibson, 16.413; 18.69R-Doug Baird, 16.513; 19.2C-Clint Coffman, 99.997; 20.17N-Dylan Nusbaum, 99.998; 21.14C-Chase Coffman, 99.999;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 91-Rusty Schlenk[4] ; 2. 94-Mike Bores[3] ; 3. 14JR-JR Gentry[2] ; 4. 46-Colin Shipley[5] ; 5. 74-Jeff Warnick[1] ; 6. 69R-Doug Baird[7] ; 7. 11-Austin Gibson[6]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 1*-Kyle Moore[4] ; 2. RH03-Gregg Haskell[5] ; 3. 9P-Jeff Babcock[3] ; 4. B4U-Brad Eitniear[1] ; 5. 17N-Dylan Nusbaum[6] ; 6. 14C-Chase Coffman[7] ; 7. 5M-Ryan Markham[2]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 51-Devin Shiels[2] ; 2. 1N-Casey Noonan[4] ; 3. 27S-Eric Spangler[6] ; 4. 92-Justin Chance[3] ; 5. 2C-Clint Coffman[7] ; 6. J28-Jason Henderson[1] ; 7. 16-Steve Sabo[5]

A-Main 1 – (20 Laps)

1. 91-Rusty Schlenk[6] ; 2. 1*-Kyle Moore[8] ; 3. 14JR-JR Gentry[1] ; 4. RH03-Gregg Haskell[5] ; 5. 51-Devin Shiels[4] ; 6. 1N-Casey Noonan[7] ; 7. 46-Colin Shipley[10] ; 8. B4U-Brad Eitniear[11] ; 9. 27S-Eric Spangler[9] ; 10. 92-Justin Chance[12] ; 11. 17N-Dylan Nusbaum[14] ; 12. 2C-Clint Coffman[15] ; 13. 16-Steve Sabo[20] ; 14. 14C-Chase Coffman[17] ; 15. 11-Austin Gibson[21] ; 16. 69R-Doug Baird[16] ; 17. 9P-Jeff Babcock[2] ; 18. 94-Mike Bores[3] ; 19. 74-Jeff Warnick[13] ; 20. J28-Jason Henderson[18]

Make up feature from May 3

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 5M-Ryan Markham[1] ; 2. 9P-Jeff Babcock[2] ; 3. 1*-Kyle Moore[3] ; 4. 92-Justin Chance[4] ; 5. RH03-Gregg Haskell[5] ; 6. 51-Devin Shiels[6] ; 7. 46-Colin Shipley[7] ; 8. 16-Steve Sabo[8] ; 9. 14JR-JR Gentry[9] ; 10. 91-Rusty Schlenk[10] ; 11. 94-Mike Bores[11] ; 12. 27S-Eric Spangler[12] ; 13. 2C-Clint Coffman[13] ; 14. 74-Jeff Warnick[14] ; 15. 69R-Doug Baird[15] ; 16. J28-Jason Henderson[16]