Gravel Guides Big Game Motorsports to 100 th Career World of Outlaws Win

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. (May 13, 2024) – Big Game Motorsports reached a rare feat last week, capturing its 100 th career World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature victory.

David Gravel led all 30 laps of the Federated Auto Parts Gettysburg Clash on Wednesday at Lincoln Speedway for the monumental win, making Big Game Motorsports only the sixth team to reach triple digits in the win’s column with ‘The Greatest Show on Dirt.’

Gravel’s triumph was his 36 th career with the team. Craig Dollansky (28 wins), Sammy Swindell (26 wins), Kerry Madsen (six wins), Terry McCarl (three wins) and Danny Lasoski (one win) are the other World of Outlaws feature winners with Big Game Motorsports.

“It’s really cool,” Gravel said. “It’s something we talked about last year and it’s a goal of mine to get to 100 as well. It’s cool to be the winningest driver of Big Game Motorsports, especially when you’re talking about guys like Craig Dollansky, Sammy Swindell and Danny Lasoski.”

Gravel was strong throughout the night at Lincoln Speedway, where he qualified second quickest in his group. Gravel then won a heat race and he hustled from fourth to pick up the dash victory.

“We had a later pill draw and we were a little bit worried,” he said. “I was able to run the bottom good and have a good qualifying lap. In the heat race I felt we had a really good car and we kept working on it. In the dash, going fourth to first was huge.”

Gravel was efficient throughout the main event to garner his first win at the track since 2017. It marked the team’s third World of Outlaws victory in the last four races.

“I ran a decent pace under control and saw the No. 41 poke his nose in lapped traffic,” he said. “I turned it up when I had to, but if you make any mistakes you can get passed so you need to drive smart.

“I feel really good. We’re clicking on all cylinders. The biggest thing this year has been the rainouts and getting in a groove. It’s hard to keep that move and groove going with a lot of rainouts. When we’re racing I feel we’re running pretty good.”

Last weekend’s doubleheader at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pa., rained out.

A pair of races in Ohio is up next for Big Game Motorsports with action on Friday at Attica Raceway Park in Attica during the Attica Sprint Car Showdown and Saturday at Sharon Speedway in Hartford during the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Showdown.

“Attica is a tricky place,” Gravel said. “They’ve got some new dirt on the track so I’m looking forward to going back there. And Sharon, we’ve been so close to winning at. I’m hoping we can put ourselves in position for another good day.”

QUICK RESULTS –

May 8 – Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown, Pa. – Qualifying: 2; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 1 (4); Feature: 1 (1).

SEASON STATS –

19 races, 6 wins, 15 top fives, 17 top 10s, 18 top 15s, 18 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, for the Attica Sprint Car Showdown and Saturday at Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio, for the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Showdown with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

MEDIA LINKS –

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

TICKET LINK –

