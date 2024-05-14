Starks Starts Season With Third Straight Victory for First Time in Career

Inside Line Promotions

ALGER, Wash. (May 13, 2024) – Trey Starks swept the 360ci winged sprint car portion of the program last Saturday at Skagit Speedway for his third win in a row to start the season.

The career-best start for Starks was followed by a fourth-place finish in the 410ci winged sprint car division as he did double duty on the night.

“The goal was to win them both, but we didn’t really capitalize like we needed in the 410,” he said. “There were a couple of moments in the race that could have swung us positions and didn’t work out. All in all, it was a good night and we had good speed. It was a good learning night.”

Starks set quick time during qualifying in both divisions. He won a 360 heat race from fourth and advanced from fourth to second place in a 410 heat race.

Feature action got underway with Starks powering from third to win the 360 main event.

“It was a good night in the 360,” he said. “I think we got the lead around Lap 7 in traffic. We put it on cruise control and tried to make smart moves in traffic. We had a ton of cautions in the race so I had to change up my restarts to not get too predictable. Other than that it was pretty smooth.”

Starks advanced from sixth to fourth place in the 410 main event.

“I think we weren’t quite right with the car,” he said. “We were probably a little bit conservative and didn’t make many changes. We were better toward the beginning and we lost a little speed toward the end. I think I was up to third at one point and had passed (Colby) Thornhill, who ended up winning, and I bounced through a hole in (turns) three and four and gave up two spots. I think if we could have put them behind us and set our sights on the first two cars we’d have been a lot better off.

“We were running behind cars the whole time. I’m glad we were able to do that because it showed us some things we needed to work on as far as running behind cars and at speed. In the Dirt Cup format if you’re good you’re going to have to start at the back of the features so we need to learn and improve now before that event.”

Starks currently leads both the 410 and 360 championship standings at Skagit Speedway. He plans to return to the track this Saturday for a 410 race.

QUICK RESULTS –

May 11 – Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash. (410 sprint car) – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 2 (4); Feature: 4 (6).

May 11 – Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash. (360 sprint car) – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 1 (4); Feature: 1 (3).

SEASON STATS –

4 races, 3 wins, 4 top fives, 4 top 10s, 4 top 15s, 4 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Saturday at Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash.

