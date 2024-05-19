Bryan Sebetto continues hot streak, defeats GLSS 360s with his 305 at Fremont

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – Bryan Sebetto continued his winning ways Saturday, May 18 at Fremont Speedway presented by Gill Construction. The former track 410 sprint champion drove his 305 sprint to a convincing victory against the Great Lakes Super Sprints 360s on Truck Worx of Ohio Night.

Sebetto won last Saturday at Fremont and Friday, May 17 at Attica Raceway Park as well and now has three victories in a row. Sebetto led all 25 laps on route to his 27th career victory at “The Track That Action Built.”

It was a good night for the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints as Jamie Miller drove from 11th to a runner-up finish with GLSS drivers Max Stambaugh, Brad Lamberson, and Dustin Daggett rounding out the top five.

“I didn’t know how big of a lead I had and I was playing with the wing moving it back and forth a little bit. I was getting kind of tight on the cushion where I was really good early in the race but as my tires got hotter I got tighter on the curb and I had to start pulling off of it. I felt like I was losing speed. Luckily cautions fell and I didn’t really have to move around much other than lapped traffic. But when I did I could roll the middle, I could roll the bottom…I could go anywhere I wanted,” said Sebetto of his Sandusky Bay Remodeling, JLH General Contractor, Sandusky Bay RV Rentals, KH Suspension, Overwatch Precision, Riehl Custom Fabrication, Race Ready Apparel, Level Performance, Commercial Glazing Systems, NAPA of Fremont, Clay Keim, Depot Pizza, CA Kustoms backed #01.

“I wish Guy Meyers was here tonight…he couldn’t be here so it was just me Kevin my car owner and Chase and my boys Braxton and Bentley. It means a lot when I win with my wife and my boys and my family here. To do it two nights in a row is really something. Both Jamie (Miller) and I doing this in Riehl Custom Fabrication Chassis…these cars are just bad ass. We have a great balance on this thing,” added Sebetto.

In the Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks Jamie Miller came into Saturday’s races undefeated, winning both features so far in 2024. Keith Sorg finished second in both. That changed Saturday. Sorg, a former two time division champion at Fremont Speedway, took the lead from Steve Miller on lap five, lost it for a lap to Miller, then regained the lead on lap 14 and never looked back, hitting his marks perfectly to score his eighth career win at Fremont.

“I felt like I made mistakes every lap. I just could not get off the bottom…that was the place to be,” said Sorg of his Fremont Fence, M&L Excavating, Westend Tire, Great Lakes Garage Door, Advanced Auto Parts backed #8.

Fremont Speedway will host a big weekend of racing on Saturday, May 25 for the Double Down Thrown Down Night with the Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprints, Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints and Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks in action. Then on Monday, May 27 the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series comes to town.

Reserved tickets for the World of Outlaws event can be purchased by going to www.fremontohspeedway.com and clicking on schedule and “details.”

All events at Fremont Speedway Presented by Gill Construction in 2024 will be streamed on DirtVision. Keep up to date with Fremont Speedway by going to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter at https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway or follow on My Race Pass at www.myracepass.com

About Gill Construction – https://kgcpc.com

Owned and operated by Ray Brooks, and headquartered in nearby Port Clinton, Ohio, Gill Construction specializes in an array of land and water services, utilizing over five decades of experience to build an extensive repertoire which includes site excavation, site utilities, demolition, trenching, and marina service. Gill Construction boasts a dynamic, diverse, and experienced workforce, guaranteed to perform and complete any task with the utmost customer satisfaction.

Fremont Speedway

Presented by Gill Construction

Saturday, May 18, 2024

GLSS vs. 305’s

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 01-Bryan Sebetto[2]; 2. 26M-Jamie Miller[11]; 3. 71H-Max Stambaugh[3]; 4. 27-Brad Lamberson[8]; 5. 85-Dustin Daggett[1]; 6. 2-Brenden Torok[5]; 7. X-Mike Keegan[6]; 8. 24-Kobe Allison[10]; 9. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[7]; 10. 29-Zeth Sabo[14]; 11. 17-Jared Horstman[13]; 12. 23-Devon Dobie[9]; 13. 22M-Dan McCarron[12]; 14. 5JR-Jimmy Mcgrath[15]; 15. 1W-Paul Weaver[21]; 16. 50YR-Craig Mintz[4]; 17. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[23]; 18. 0-Bradley Bateson[19]; 19. 7C-Phil Gressman[20]; 20. 70-Eli Lakin[17]; 21. 49T-Gregg Dalman[24]; 22. 31-Jac Nickles[16]; 23. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[22]; 24. 12X-Dustin Stroup[18]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 1W-Paul Weaver[1]; 2. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[13]; 3. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[7]; 4. X15-Kasey Ziebold[2]; 5. 8K-Zack Kramer[12]; 6. 26-Lee Sommers[8]; 7. 12W-Dylan Watson[6]; 8. 19P-Brady Parmeley[11]; 9. 09-Daniel Hoffman[9]; 10. 3X-Blayne Keckler[10]; 11. 19R-Steve Rando[3]; 12. 39M-DJ Foos[5]; 13. 27K-Zac Broughman[4]

B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[1]; 2. 49T-Gregg Dalman[2]; 3. 66-Chase Dunham[5]; 4. 3M-Logan Mongeau[3]; 5. 11H-Caleb Harmon[12]; 6. 78-Austin Black[9]; 7. 51M-Haldon Miller[6]; 8. G5-Gunnar Setser[4]; 9. 49I-John Ivy[7]; 10. 11A-Abby Hohlbein[10]; 11. 85F-Dustin Feller[11]; 12. 8-Jim Leaser[8]; 13. (DNS) 18-Ben Watson

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 85-Dustin Daggett[1]; 2. 26M-Jamie Miller[2]; 3. 29-Zeth Sabo[3]; 4. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[4]; 5. 1W-Paul Weaver[5]; 6. 3M-Logan Mongeau[6]; 7. 12W-Dylan Watson[8]; 8. 8-Jim Leaser[7]; 9. 19P-Brady Parmeley[10]; 10. (DNS) 18-Ben Watson

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 01-Bryan Sebetto[1]; 2. 22M-Dan McCarron[2]; 3. 23-Devon Dobie[4]; 4. 70-Eli Lakin[3]; 5. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[5]; 6. 27K-Zac Broughman[7]; 7. 51M-Haldon Miller[6]; 8. 09-Daniel Hoffman[9]; 9. 85F-Dustin Feller[8]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 2-Brenden Torok[1]; 2. 71H-Max Stambaugh[4]; 3. 5JR-Jimmy Mcgrath[3]; 4. 12X-Dustin Stroup[5]; 5. X15-Kasey Ziebold[2]; 6. G5-Gunnar Setser[7]; 7. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[6]; 8. 78-Austin Black[9]; 9. 8K-Zack Kramer[8]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 24-Kobe Allison[1]; 2. 17-Jared Horstman[3]; 3. X-Mike Keegan[4]; 4. 0-Bradley Bateson[6]; 5. 49T-Gregg Dalman[5]; 6. 39M-DJ Foos[2]; 7. 49I-John Ivy[7]; 8. 3X-Blayne Keckler[9]; 9. 11H-Caleb Harmon[8]

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 27-Brad Lamberson[2]; 2. 50YR-Craig Mintz[4]; 3. 31-Jac Nickles[1]; 4. 7C-Phil Gressman[3]; 5. 19R-Steve Rando[6]; 6. 66-Chase Dunham[7]; 7. 26-Lee Sommers[9]; 8. 11A-Abby Hohlbein[8]; 9. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[5]

Qualifying 1 (99 Laps): 1. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 00:13.079[9]; 2. 85-Dustin Daggett, 00:13.281[5]; 3. 26M-Jamie Miller, 00:13.451[4]; 4. 29-Zeth Sabo, 00:13.455[1]; 5. 1W-Paul Weaver, 00:13.633[3]; 6. 3M-Logan Mongeau, 00:13.636[7]; 7. 8-Jim Leaser, 00:13.865[8]; 8. 12W-Dylan Watson, 00:13.993[2]; 9. (DNS) 18-Ben Watson, 00:13.993

Qualifying 2 (99 Laps): 1. 23-Devon Dobie, 00:13.225[5]; 2. 01-Bryan Sebetto, 00:13.268[1]; 3. 22M-Dan McCarron, 00:13.270[8]; 4. 70-Eli Lakin, 00:13.354[7]; 5. 5DD-Dustin Dinan, 00:13.682[2]; 6. 51M-Haldon Miller, 00:13.917[3]; 7. 27K-Zac Broughman, 00:13.954[9]; 8. 85F-Dustin Feller, 00:14.487[4]; 9. 09-Daniel Hoffman, 00:14.535[6]

Qualifying 3 (99 Laps): 1. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 00:13.113[9]; 2. 2-Brenden Torok, 00:13.564[2]; 3. X15-Kasey Ziebold, 00:13.653[7]; 4. 5JR-Jimmy Mcgrath, 00:13.681[1]; 5. 12X-Dustin Stroup, 00:13.697[6]; 6. 10TS-Tyler Schiets, 00:13.791[4]; 7. G5-Gunnar Setser, 00:13.923[5]; 8. 8K-Zack Kramer, 00:13.960[8]; 9. 78-Austin Black, 00:14.058[3]

Qualifying 4 (99 Laps): 1. X-Mike Keegan, 00:13.243[4]; 2. 24-Kobe Allison, 00:13.410[2]; 3. 39M-DJ Foos, 00:13.425[9]; 4. 17-Jared Horstman, 00:13.461[6]; 5. 49T-Gregg Dalman, 00:13.830[3]; 6. 0-Bradley Bateson, 00:13.907[5]; 7. 49I-John Ivy, 00:13.934[1]; 8. 11H-Caleb Harmon, 00:14.044[7]; 9. 3X-Blayne Keckler, 00:14.137[8]

Qualifying 5 (99 Laps): 1. 50YR-Craig Mintz, 00:13.017[6]; 2. 31-Jac Nickles, 00:13.415[2]; 3. 27-Brad Lamberson, 00:13.495[8]; 4. 7C-Phil Gressman, 00:13.497[3]; 5. 20I-Kelsey Ivy, 00:13.587[4]; 6. 19R-Steve Rando, 00:13.636[7]; 7. 66-Chase Dunham, 00:13.859[5]; 8. 11A-Abby Hohlbein, 00:14.021[1]; 9. 26-Lee Sommers, 00:14.271[9]

Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 8-Keith Sorg[3]; 2. P51-Dave Golembiewski[6]; 3. 5S-Bradley Stuckey[2]; 4. 7X-Dana Frey[11]; 5. 9-Curt Inks[14]; 6. 99-Eric Potridge[15]; 7. 165R-Derrick Roseman[19]; 8. 34W-Keith Whaley[10]; 9. 7XP-Cyle Poole[21]; 10. 36M-Cory McCaughey[5]; 11. 28-Cody Laird[9]; 12. 17X-Dustin Keegan[4]; 13. 3B-Kaydin Bailey[20]; 14. 32H-Dan Hennig[7]; 15. 20-Caleb Shearn[18]; 16. 9S-Tony Parker[16]; 17. 51-Dave Bankey[22]; 18. 1M-Scott Milligan[13]; 19. 35-Ron Miller[17]; 20. (DNS) 26-Kyle Lagrou; 21. (DQ) 4M-Jamie Miller[8]; 22. (DQ) 95-Steve Miller[1]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 95-Steve Miller[4]; 2. 8-Keith Sorg[3]; 3. 17X-Dustin Keegan[2]; 4. 28-Cody Laird[5]; 5. 1M-Scott Milligan[1]; 6. 9S-Tony Parker[7]; 7. 165R-Derrick Roseman[6]; 8. 51-Dave Bankey[8]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 4M-Jamie Miller[4]; 2. P51-Dave Golembiewski[2]; 3. 34W-Keith Whaley[1]; 4. 7X-Dana Frey[5]; 5. 9-Curt Inks[3]; 6. 35-Ron Miller[6]; 7. 3B-Kaydin Bailey[7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 32H-Dan Hennig[4]; 2. 5S-Bradley Stuckey[2]; 3. 36M-Cory McCaughey[3]; 4. 26-Kyle Lagrou[1]; 5. 99-Eric Potridge[6]; 6. 20-Caleb Shearn[5]; 7. 7XP-Cyle Poole[7]

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 95-Steve Miller, 00:17.305[22]; 2. 4M-Jamie Miller, 00:17.411[4]; 3. 32H-Dan Hennig, 00:17.429[5]; 4. 8-Keith Sorg, 00:17.537[3]; 5. 9-Curt Inks, 00:17.738[18]; 6. 36M-Cory McCaughey, 00:17.768[17]; 7. 17X-Dustin Keegan, 00:17.852[6]; 8. P51-Dave Golembiewski, 00:17.859[2]; 9. 5S-Bradley Stuckey, 00:17.866[16]; 10. 1M-Scott Milligan, 00:17.922[21]; 11. 34W-Keith Whaley, 00:18.081[15]; 12. 26-Kyle Lagrou, 00:18.103[13]; 13. 28-Cody Laird, 00:18.148[14]; 14. 7X-Dana Frey, 00:18.193[10]; 15. 20-Caleb Shearn, 00:18.230[1]; 16. 165R-Derrick Roseman, 00:18.318[11]; 17. 35-Ron Miller, 00:18.563[20]; 18. 99-Eric Potridge, 00:18.731[19]; 19. 9S-Tony Parker, 00:19.148[12]; 20. 3B-Kaydin Bailey, 00:19.214[7]; 21. 7XP-Cyle Poole, 00:19.397[9]; 22. 51-Dave Bankey, 00:20.043[8]